Google bars uses of its artificial intelligence tech in weapons

Google bars uses of its artificial intelligence tech in weapons
Source: Reuters
Date: 09-06-2018 Time: 05:06:56:pm

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google will not allow its artificial intelligence software to be used in weapons or unreasonable surveillance efforts under new standards for its business decisions in the nascent field, the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit said on Thursday.

The restriction could help Google management defuse months of protest by thousands of employees against the company’s work with the U.S. military to identify objects in drone video.

Google instead will seek government contracts in areas such as cybersecurity, military recruitment and search and rescue, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday.

“We want to be clear that while we are not developing AI for use in weapons, we will continue our work with governments and the military in many other areas,” he said.

Breakthroughs in the cost and performance of advanced computers have carried AI from research labs into industries such as defense and health in the last couple of years. Google and its big technology rivals have become leading sellers of AI tools, which enable computers to review large datasets to make predictions and identify patterns and anomalies faster than humans could.

But the potential of AI systems to pinpoint drone strikes better than military specialists or identify dissidents from mass collection of online communications has sparked concerns among academic ethicists and Google employees.

A Google official, requesting anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said the company would not have joined the drone project last year had the principles already been in place. The work comes too close to weaponry, even though the focus is on non-offensive tasks, the official said on Thursday.

Google plans to honor its commitment to the project through next March, a person familiar with the matter said last week. More than 4,600 employees petitioned Google to cancel the deal sooner, with at least 13 employees resigning in recent weeks in an expression of concern.

A nine-employee committee drafted the AI principles, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The Google official described the principles as a template that any software developer could put into immediate use. Though Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and others released AI guidelines earlier, the AI community has followed Google’s efforts closely because of the internal pushback against the drone deal.

Google’s principles say it will not pursue AI applications intended to cause physical injury, that tie into surveillance “violating internationally accepted norms of human rights,” or that present greater “material risk of harm” than countervailing benefits.

“The clear statement that they won’t facilitate violence or totalitarian surveillance is meaningful,” University of Washington technology law professor Ryan Calo tweeted on Thursday.

Google also called on employees and customers developing AI “to avoid unjust impacts on people,” particularly around race, gender, sexual orientation and political or religious belief.

The company recommended that developers avoid launching AI programs likely to cause significant damage if attacked by hackers because existing security mechanisms are unreliable.

Pichai said Google reserved the right to block applications that violated its principles. The Google official acknowledged that enforcement would be difficult because the company cannot track each use of its tools, some of which can be downloaded free of charge and used privately.

Google’s decision to restrict military work has inspired criticism from members of Congress. Representative Pete King, a New York Republican, tweeted on Thursday that Google not seeking to extend the drone deal “is a defeat for U.S. national security.”

Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke, Salvador Rodriguez and Heather Somerville; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Richard Chang

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Tough-talking Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot
President launches agriculture census after 33-year delay
CFAO unveils latest Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
England U21s win third straight Toulon Tournament, continue youth success

 
Latest Stories

Akufo-Addo, Mahama exchange blows over infrastructure development
President launches agriculture census after 33-year delay
CFAO unveils latest Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
England U21s win third straight Toulon Tournament, continue youth success
Tough-talking Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot
Simona Halep credits mental strength to win first Grand Slam at French Open
Lyon say Nabil Fekir transfer negotiations with Liverpool have ended
Tyson Fury beat Sefer Seferi in heavyweight boxing return

MOST POPULAR
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
Breaking News: President Akufo-Addo dissolves GFA
Update: Heads roll at BOST, GEPA; Alfred Obeng, Gifty Klenam sacked
LIFESTYLE
Can “sugar” relationships be a path to real love?
ODD NEWS
Video: Doctor who dances while performing surgery gets suspension
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook privacy bug 'affects 14 million users'
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations