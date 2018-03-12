French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91

French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
Source: BBC
Date: 12-03-2018 Time: 01:03:25:pm
Givenchy, pictured with model Iman in 2002, was a giant of French fashion

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who created famous looks for Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died at the age of 91.

His partner Philippe Venet, a former haute couture designer, confirmed the news to the AFP news agency.

"It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," he said.

The designer's nephews and nieces, and their children, share Mr Venet's grief, his statement added.

Givenchy was perhaps most famous for creating the iconic Little Black Dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

"It was... an enormous help to know that I looked the part... Then the rest wasn't so tough anymore. Givenchy's lovely simple clothes [gave me] the feeling of being whoever I played...," Hepburn said of the designer.

