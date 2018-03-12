Senegal film classic inspires Beyoncé and Jay-Z tour art

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's announcement of a joint tour called On The Run IIfeatures promotional art inspired by Senegalese filmmaker Djibril Diop Mambéty.

The image features the pair sitting on a motorbike with a cow skull on the handlebars, echoing Mambéty's 1973 film Touki Bouki.

Excited fans have been comparing the images on social media:

Commentators point out that Beyoncé has referenced a number of African cultures in recent years - including Yoruba deities during her performance at last year's Grammy awards in the US.