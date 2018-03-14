Kenya MPs complain about unsolicited sexting

Kenya MPs complain about unsolicited sexting
Source: BBC
Date: 14-03-2018 Time: 10:03:37:pm
File photo: Kenya Parliament

Lawmakers in Kenya have asked police to rein in increasing incidents of cyberbullying.

In a discussion in parliament on Tuesday, they said that social media accounts had been set up with their names and that they had been receiving unsolicited messages including nude pictures.

Opposition MP Junet Mohamed, said "we have been bullied, seduced and the careers of some politicians have ended due to cyber-bullying,” the Daily Nation reports.

Lawmaker Kaptuya Cheboiwo added that, “male MPs think they are the only ones being seduced. We are also being seduced left, right and centre."

The leader of the majority Adan Duale said that he has also been a victim, saying that a blogger has been using his identity to solicit money from job seekers.

The MPs say they will summon the police chief and officials from mobile phone providers to query them on the issue.

