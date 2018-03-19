13 Kenya MPs receiving cancer treatment in India

13 Kenya MPs receiving cancer treatment in India
Source: BBC
Date: 19-03-2018 Time: 01:03:06:pm
Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu, addresses media upon return home on Friday after successful treatment for brain cancer

At least 13 Kenyan MPs are receiving cancer treatment in India, news site The Star reports, quoting a lawmaker who has been receiving treatment in the country.

View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter
The Star, Kenya
 
@TheStarKenya
 

13 Kenyan MPs being treated in India for cancer http://ow.ly/yqJA30j1hC0 

4:23 AM - Mar 19, 2018
Twitter Ads info and privacy

MP Francis Munyua Waititu, who is being treated for brain cancer, said he had met several of his colleagues who were secretly receiving cancer treatment in India.

Kenya has 416 lawmakers in both house of parliament ( National Assembly and Senate).

Mr Waititu said the stigma around cancer was the main reason some of his colleagues were being secretive about their treatment:

So many people are suffering in silence from cancer. Nobody wants to talk about it because of the stigma behind it. In India, I met hundreds of cancer patients from Kenya alone. Among them were nine of my fellow MPs and four senators.

 

The cancer scourge is enormous and we can no longer afford to bury our heads in the sand. We must get out and talk about it.”

 

The Star reports that approximately 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad every year in search of treatment and end up spending at least Kenya shillings 10 billion ($100m; £70m) in the same period, according to data from the ministry of health.

It also says that about 40,000 Kenyans are diagnosed with cancer annually, and the disease kills about 15,000 people every year, quoting the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Dr David Makumi from Kenyan Network of Cancer Organisations told the news site that 75% of cancer patients seeking treatment in India can be treated in Kenya for less money.

Mr Waititu said some of the patients he met in India complained about the long waiting time at the country's main referral hospital, and it was the reason they sought treatment abroad.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Expect heavy downpours with lightning flashes - Meteo warns
1 year on after Kintampo disaster: 'I couldn't save my friends' - student remarks
The Victoria Michaels story: From banking to runway to ambassadorial roles
Aduana coach blames freezing weather after CAF CL exit

  Close
Latest Stories

Hearts boss describes draw with Eleven Wonders as unfortunate
Oxford, Cambridge tutors plan IGCSE revision in Ghana
Forestry Commission, Nature Development Foundation educate industry players
1 year on after Kintampo disaster: 'I couldn't save my friends' - student remarks
Expect heavy downpours with lightning flashes - Meteo warns
Hilarious video: Kenya's $3.2bn train project beats Nigeria's $12bn project
Bar forced to install alarm on beer glasses because people keep stealing them
Illegal migrants from Africa are not poor- Research suggests
MOST POPULAR
Former COCOBOD Boss charged with 27 counts of causing financial loss
Sister-in-law to NLA boss gets 11 contracts in one day
‘We will come back to vote for you’; Akufo-Addo’s neighbors bid farewell
When we're done with Opuni, NDC will know it was not witch-hunting - AG
Adwoa Safo to answer for ¢28.8m MASLOC sole-sourced contract
LIFESTYLE
Mass distribution of bed-nets in Eastern, Volta to begin March 22
ODD NEWS
Bar forced to install alarm on beer glasses because people keep stealing them
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections