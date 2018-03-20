The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought

The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
Source: Indy100
Date: 20-03-2018 Time: 10:03:44:pm

Eastern Africa is splitting from the rest of the continent in a geological event that will occur in millions of years, eventually leaving Africa without its horn.

The geologic rift running down the eastern side of the continent, which will be replaced with ocean, is widening at a faster rate than expected, geologically speaking.

And it may already be causing problems. Kenya's busy Mai Mahiu road caved in after it developed a volcanic fault-line, the Kenya National Highways Authority told Daily Nation.

Geologist David Adede blames the split  - where sections of the road sunk, endangering drivers and holding up traffic, according to The Star - on volcanic activity.

Image result for The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought

In an interview with NTV, he said: The Great Rift splits Africa into two plates. With what is happening we have established one plate which is the Somali plate is moving away from the other plate at a rate of 2.5cm.

In the near future if this happens we shall have Somali plate separating from the other Nubian plate.

He explained that after the road cracked, a big hole opened up and swallowed all the water (there had been recent flooding in the area), resulting in more cracks in the ground.

He added: There is a great need for researchers to conduct a comprehensive study on the terrain of this region so that they can advise on where roads and residential buildings can be established.

Image result for The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought

This can play a key role in dealing with such natural disasters should they happen.

The two massive chunks of land - the Nubian plate and the Somali plate - are separating by a few millimetres each year due to a 'superplume', a giant section of the earth's mantle that carries heat from near the core up to the crust.

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
French police hold ex-president Sarkozy over 'Gaddafi funding'
Stability of Ghana’s banking sector ‘undermined’ but outlook positive – BoG
Free Zones Authority to review regulatory law

  Close
Latest Stories

Right to Information Law - What is the fear?
Death-themed cafe wants visitors to appreciate life more
How to protect your data on Facebook
Free Zones Authority to review regulatory law
Stability of Ghana’s banking sector ‘undermined’ but outlook positive – BoG
French police hold ex-president Sarkozy over 'Gaddafi funding'
The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
Medication ATMs launched in South Africa, patient waiting times cut to under 3 minutes
MOST POPULAR
Former COCOBOD Boss charged with 27 counts of causing financial loss
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
Sister-in-law to NLA boss gets 11 contracts in one day
‘We will come back to vote for you’; Akufo-Addo’s neighbors bid farewell
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
LIFESTYLE
Medication ATMs launched in South Africa, patient waiting times cut to under 3 minutes
ODD NEWS
Death-themed cafe wants visitors to appreciate life more
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
How to protect your data on Facebook
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections