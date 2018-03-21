The story behind Africa's free trade dream

Africa is hoping to create a free trade area stretching across the continent

The European Union and its free trade agreement took decades to establish. Africa is now hoping it can achieve the same in a fraction of the time.

But with Nigeria pulling out, questions are being raised over just how achievable it really is.

The vision is a free trade deal encompassing 1.2 billion people stretching from Cape Town to Cairo.

Goods, services and perhaps labour, flowing freely in and out of more than 50 African countries.

It could create tens of thousands of jobs and significantly reduce unemployment among the continent's youthful population.

It'll boost trade between African countries and would be instrumental in moving the whole continent away from the narrative of simply being a place where the powerhouse economies of the West and East come to get their raw materials.

Fears

Many African governments, naturally, are keen. So, expect lots of fanfare when African leaders gather in the Rwandan capital, Kigali this week to sign the agreement.

The South African department of trade and industry says it's "committed to a co-ordinated strategy to boost intra-Africa trade and to build an integrated market in Africa that will see a market of over a billion people with a GDP of approximately $2.6 trillion (£1.85tn) ".

And Kenya's trade ministry says it'll not only create a massive liberalised market, but will also "enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise level, enhance value addition of products and exploit economies of scale and optimum utilization of resource".

But the deal has already hit its first hurdle, before it's even been signed.

If they can get an agreement, it would mean people from the markets of Cairo...