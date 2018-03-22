Donald Trump's top lawyer resigns

Source: BBC
Date: 22-03-2018 Time: 03:03:30:pm
John Dowd

US President Donald Trump's lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election has resigned, US media report.

John Dowd is reported to have concluded that Mr Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

Other reports say Mr Trump had lost confidence in Mr Dowd's ability to handle special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Trump has recently begun publicly criticising Mr Mueller by name, rather than just his inquiry.

The special counsel is investigating possible links between Mr Trump's associates and Russia, as well as whether the president has obstructed the inquiry.

More soon...

