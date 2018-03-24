DR Congo to shun its own donor conference in Geneva

DR Congo to shun its own donor conference in Geneva
Source: BBC
Date: 24-03-2018 Time: 01:03:25:pm

The Democratic Republic of Congo says it will not attend a donor conference in Geneva next month, complaining the country is being given "a bad image".

The meeting aims to raise nearly $1.7bn (£1.2bn) for what the UN has described as a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Acting Prime Minister Jose Makila acknowledged that the country was facing an emergency but said the UN's reaction was discouraging investors.

The UN says more than 13 million Congolese need humanitarian aid.

Nearly 4.5 million people are currently displaced in the country, having fled violence, it says.

DR Congo is rich in mineral and other resources but is affected by armed conflicts, corruption and a political crisis.

In response, the UN has declared that the humanitarian crisis facing the country is Level 3 - the body's highest-level emergency. It organised a high-level humanitarian conference for the DR Congo in Geneva on 13 April.

But Mr Makila accused the UN of overreacting and said that aid organisations were propagating a "bad image of DR Congo throughout the world".

"The Democratic Republic of Congo declines to participate in the Geneva conference," he said.

"While recognising that the country is facing an emergency situation... the activation of the top-level humanitarian emergency acts as a brake [for development]."

President Joseph Kabila has been in power in DR Congo since 2001. His second and final term officially ended in December 2016.

Elections have been scheduled for December this year but correspondents say it is unclear if President Kabila will give way.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
Don’t use Ebony’s death to score popularity points - Lawrence Tetteh tells celebs
Ebony wasn’t a wayward bad girl, she was religious – Manager
2018 Security agreement exact replica of earlier agreements; Defence Minister insists

  Close
Latest Stories

‘It’s really strange’ – De Gea slams World Cup ball
Wellington bemoans disappointing Hearts show in AshGold defeat
'Tactically better' Ashgold deserved to beat Hearts - CK Akonnor
Don’t use Ebony’s death to score popularity points - Lawrence Tetteh tells celebs
Hearts of Oak suffer 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold
Ebony wasn’t a wayward bad girl, she was religious – Manager
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
2018 Security agreement exact replica of earlier agreements; Defence Minister insists
MOST POPULAR
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
Social media trolls Asiedu Nketia ‘over-sized’ shoes
The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
I’ve learnt my lessons, I’ll bounce back – Kofi Amoabeng

LIFESTYLE
Prostacure wins Best Herbal Product of the year award
ODD NEWS
Airline crew member had 9 pounds of coke in his pants
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
512GB phones are coming, starting with Huawei
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections