Billion euro cyber-suspect arrested in Spain

Billion euro cyber-suspect arrested in Spain
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 26-03-2018 Time: 02:03:35:pm

A cyber-crime mastermind suspected of stealing about £870m (€1bn) has been arrested in Spain.

The individual is alleged to be the head of the organised crime gang that ran the Carbanak and Cobalt malware campaigns that targeted banks.

Europol said the group had been active since 2013 and infiltrated more than 100 banks in that time.

Cash was siphoned off via bank transfers or dispensed automatically through cash machines.

Luxury goods

The arrest was a "significant success" against a top cyber-crime group, Steven Wilson, head of Europol's Cyber-Crime Centre (EC3), which co-ordinated the long-running, cross-border investigation into the group. said in a statement.

"The arrest of the key figure in this crime group illustrates that cyber-criminals can no longer hide behind perceived international anonymity," he said.

The cyber-thieves got their malware on to bank networks by sending key staff booby-trapped phishing emails, said Europol. The gang used three separate generations of malware, each one more sophisticated than the last, to penetrate and then lurk on financial networks.

Once the machines of key staff were compromised, the gang used their remote access to banking networks to steal money in several different ways.

- cash machines were ordered to remotely dispense money at specific times - letting mules and other gang members scoop up the notes

- inter-bank money transfer systems were instructed to move cash into criminal accounts

- databases were altered to increase account balances. Mules then removed the money via cash machines

Money was laundered via crypto-currencies and payment cards, which were used to buy luxury goods including cars and houses.

Europol, the FBI, cyber-security firms and polices forces in Spain, Romania, Belorussia and Taiwan all collaborated to track down the gang, said the European policing agency.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
'My client won't run away' -Opuni granted ¢300,000 bail
Two arrested in Volta banku deaths
Four-month power crisis in Akwatia triggers protest
3Music Awards: Patapaa wins first award, Ebony is Female Artiste of the Year

  Close
Latest Stories

Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
Woman crashes car on purpose to show her kids that God is real
Joshua v Parker fight will make 'history' in Cardiff
Cavani scores as Uruguay beat Wales to win China Cup
Malaysia seeks 10 year-jail terms for 'fake news'
Video: Faana; Accra's island where myths, superstitions abound
'My client won't run away' -Opuni granted ¢300,000 bail
Cutting hair and blood pressure: How black barbershops can save lives
MOST POPULAR
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
Two ex-staff of Multimedia Group cited for fraudulent breach in GhȻ13,000 scandal
Social media trolls Asiedu Nketia ‘over-sized’ shoes
Update: Ghana-US military agreement ratified after bouts of walkouts
LIFESTYLE
Cutting hair and blood pressure: How black barbershops can save lives
ODD NEWS
Woman crashes car on purpose to show her kids that God is real
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Tema to get 60MW waste-to-energy power plant
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections