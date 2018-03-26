Malaysia seeks 10 year-jail terms for 'fake news'

Malaysia seeks 10 year-jail terms for 'fake news'
Source: BBC
Date: 26-03-2018 Time: 03:03:40:pm

Malaysia's government has proposed new legislation to combat "fake news", with offenders facing up to 10 years in prison.

Under the Anti-Fake News Bill, those convicted of disseminating false content would be jailed or fined up to RM500,000 ($128,000; £90,400), or both.

The bill was tabled in parliament on Monday, ahead of a national election that is expected within weeks.

Critics have called the bill an attempt by the authorities to stifle dissent.

According to the bill, the term "fake news" is defined as "news, information, data and reports which is or are wholly or partly false".

An offender would be anyone who "by any means, knowingly creates, offers, publishes, prints, distributes, circulates or disseminates any fake news or publication containing fake news".

Blogs, public forums and social media accounts are also covered by the bill.

It applies to anyone inside or outside Malaysia, as long as the "fake news" published concerns the country or those in it, which means foreigners can technically be sentenced in absentia.

True or false?

The move has been described as an attempt to silence opposition ahead of the general election. It must be held by August but is widely expected within the next few weeks.

"The bill is 100% intended to muffle dissent... the punishment is extremely high and what amounts to fake news has been loosely defined," Eric Paulsen, co-founder of Malaysian human rights group Lawyers for Liberty, told the BBC.

"It also looks like they are rushing through the bill... before the elections. It's likely that it will be passed."

He added that the bill could affect reporting stories such as the scandal surrounding 1MDB, Malaysia's state development fund. It is alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars were "misappropriated" from the fund.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had in 2015 reported it had seen a paper trail that allegedly traced close to $700m from the fund to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's personal bank accounts.

Mr Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB.

Just days ago, a Malaysian minister said any news relating to 1MDB that was not confirmed by the government was false.

"If this is [the government's] benchmark, then we will have a situation where only the government can determine if things are true or false," said Mr Paulsen.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
'My client won't run away' -Opuni granted ¢300,000 bail
Two arrested in Volta banku deaths
Four-month power crisis in Akwatia triggers protest
3Music Awards: Patapaa wins first award, Ebony is Female Artiste of the Year

  Close
Latest Stories

Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
Woman crashes car on purpose to show her kids that God is real
Joshua v Parker fight will make 'history' in Cardiff
Cavani scores as Uruguay beat Wales to win China Cup
Malaysia seeks 10 year-jail terms for 'fake news'
Video: Faana; Accra's island where myths, superstitions abound
'My client won't run away' -Opuni granted ¢300,000 bail
Cutting hair and blood pressure: How black barbershops can save lives
MOST POPULAR
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
Two ex-staff of Multimedia Group cited for fraudulent breach in GhȻ13,000 scandal
Social media trolls Asiedu Nketia ‘over-sized’ shoes
Update: Ghana-US military agreement ratified after bouts of walkouts
LIFESTYLE
Cutting hair and blood pressure: How black barbershops can save lives
ODD NEWS
Woman crashes car on purpose to show her kids that God is real
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Tema to get 60MW waste-to-energy power plant
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections