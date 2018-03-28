Egypt threatens to fine people $28 for not voting

With only one candidate opposing him, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to win a second term

Egypt's National Election Authority has warned that eligible voters who do not vote in the ongoing presidential election will be fined 500 Egyptian pounds ($28; £20), the state-run Channel One TV reports.

More than 59 million Egyptians are eligible to vote in the three-day presidential election that began on 26 March.

The country's incumbent president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, is widely expected to win a second term in the controversial polls.

His sole opponent is little-known head of the liberal Al-Ghad Party, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, who has previously said he supports Mr Sisi.

Two opposition candidates withdrew from the race amid allegations of intimidation while a third, General Sami Anan, was arrested.

Mr Sisi led the military's overthrow of then President Mohammed Morsi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

Since then, he has overseen what human rights group say is an unprecedented crackdown on dissent that has led to the detention of tens of thousands of people.

He has also faced an insurgency by jihadist militants based in the Sinai Peninsula, who have killed hundreds of security personnel and civilians in attacks.

Results of this year's vote are expected on 2 April.