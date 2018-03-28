Egypt threatens to fine people $28 for not voting

Egypt threatens to fine people $28 for not voting
Source: BBC
Date: 28-03-2018 Time: 01:03:23:pm
With only one candidate opposing him, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to win a second term

Egypt's National Election Authority has warned that eligible voters who do not vote in the ongoing presidential election will be fined 500 Egyptian pounds ($28; £20), the state-run Channel One TV reports.

More than 59 million Egyptians are eligible to vote in the three-day presidential election that began on 26 March.

The country's incumbent president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, is widely expected to win a second term in the controversial polls.

His sole opponent is little-known head of the liberal Al-Ghad Party, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, who has previously said he supports Mr Sisi.

Two opposition candidates withdrew from the race amid allegations of intimidation while a third, General Sami Anan, was arrested.

Mr Sisi led the military's overthrow of then President Mohammed Morsi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

Since then, he has overseen what human rights group say is an unprecedented crackdown on dissent that has led to the detention of tens of thousands of people.

He has also faced an insurgency by jihadist militants based in the Sinai Peninsula, who have killed hundreds of security personnel and civilians in attacks.

Results of this year's vote are expected on 2 April.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Even Mills won’t accept this - Ayariga rips Anyidoho over comment
Sending heavily-armed men to arrest Anyidoho unfortunate – John Mahama
Video: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Manufacturers of Ebony’s casket tell secret behind black colour

  Close
Latest Stories

60 youth shortlisted for McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge finals
Video: AKA and I are both kings; we can't be friends – Cassper Nyovest
US needs to borrow $300 billion this week
'Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana's coat-of-arms into cup-for-alms' - Protesters
Kotoko still a work in progress - Fabin
Video: I like keeping people in suspense - Inna Patty reacts to Miss Ghana allegations
Egypt threatens to fine people $28 for not voting
Even Mills won’t accept this - Ayariga rips Anyidoho over comment
MOST POPULAR
Koku Anyidoho arrested over Akufo-Addo coup comment
Two ex-staff of Multimedia Group cited for fraudulent breach in GhȻ13,000 scandal
Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
Update: Ghana-US military agreement ratified after bouts of walkouts
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
LIFESTYLE
Volta Region: Doctor raises concern about rising hypertension cases
ODD NEWS
‘Most ignorant man in America’ has been blocking out all news since Trump became president
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Kumasi: 20 companies express interest in waste-to-energy plant
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections