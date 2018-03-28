Milost ends $1bn deal with Nigerian bank after threats

Milost ends $1bn deal with Nigerian bank after threats
Source: Milost
Date: 28-03-2018 Time: 12:03:34:pm

Milost Global Inc. ended talks to provide $1 billion to Nigeria’s Unity Bank Plc, saying it received threats that it will be run out of the country if the deal continues.

The New York-based private-equity firm had agreed to provide debt and equity on the understanding that Unity would delist in Nigeria to have its stock traded in the U.S., Milost said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The term sheet was signed and approved by the board of Unity, which needed the capital to strengthen its balance sheet and to expand, the firm said. It would ultimately have acquired 60 percent in the Lagos-based bank.

Shortly after news of the deal broke on Bloomberg, “Milost started receiving threatening emails from a gentleman who says he is politically connected to the powers that could shut Milost out of Nigeria if Milost didn’t terminate the Unity Bank transaction,” the private-equity firm said.

"Negative articles started appearing in the local press and last week, Unity issued a “false statement which denied signing a binding commitment agreement,” Milost said.

The firm said it will file a lawsuit against BusinessDay Nigeria for publishing what it said was false information. Anthony Osae-Brown, the editor for BusinessDay, said he couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by email.

Transparency Needed

Unity Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, saying it will respond later. Isaac Okorafor, a spokesman for the Central Bank of Nigeria, said he was not in a position to comment when contacted by phone.

“Transparency is important in a negotiation and information should be well managed” to ensure the parties involved in talks meet their objectives, Sewa Wusu, an analyst for SCM Capital in Lagos, said by phone. “Unity Bank needs capital.”

Unity, which was formed out of the merger of nine banks between December 2005 and March 2006, said in April last year that it is in talks to sell its non-performing loans to avoid penalties after missing a regulatory deadline to file its recapitalization plans. Shares in the company slumped 4.4 percent to 1.29 naira in Lagos trading.

Other Investments

Some small- and mid-sized Nigerian lenders are battling to rebuild capital levels after a slump in world oil prices left the country short of foreign currency. The economy shrunk in 2016, making it difficult for businesses to repay loans.

Milost, which has $25 billion in committed capital, will focus on its other investments in Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer Kim Freeman said in the statement. The firm will soon release $21 million to oil-services company Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc and another $10 million to Resort Savings & Loans Plc.

The private-equity firm has said it is targeting companies that trade at less than half of their intrinsic value. It’s using a facility that it calls the Milost Equity Subscription Agreement, which combines debt and equity.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Even Mills won’t accept this - Ayariga rips Anyidoho over comment
Sending heavily-armed men to arrest Anyidoho unfortunate – John Mahama
Video: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Manufacturers of Ebony’s casket tell secret behind black colour

  Close
Latest Stories

60 youth shortlisted for McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge finals
Video: AKA and I are both kings; we can't be friends – Cassper Nyovest
US needs to borrow $300 billion this week
'Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana's coat-of-arms into cup-for-alms' - Protesters
Kotoko still a work in progress - Fabin
Video: I like keeping people in suspense - Inna Patty reacts to Miss Ghana allegations
Egypt threatens to fine people $28 for not voting
Even Mills won’t accept this - Ayariga rips Anyidoho over comment
MOST POPULAR
Koku Anyidoho arrested over Akufo-Addo coup comment
Two ex-staff of Multimedia Group cited for fraudulent breach in GhȻ13,000 scandal
Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
Update: Ghana-US military agreement ratified after bouts of walkouts
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
LIFESTYLE
Volta Region: Doctor raises concern about rising hypertension cases
ODD NEWS
‘Most ignorant man in America’ has been blocking out all news since Trump became president
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Kumasi: 20 companies express interest in waste-to-energy plant
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections