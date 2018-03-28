Trump to end special status for Liberian immigrants in U.S.

Trump to end special status for Liberian immigrants in U.S.
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 28-03-2018 Time: 10:03:13:pm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to special legal status for certain immigrants from Liberia, including some who have lived in the United States for decades, citing improved conditions in the West African country.

The immigration status of Liberians was set to expire at midnight on March 31, 2018, and has now been extended to March 31, 2019.

“Liberia is no longer experiencing armed conflict and has made significant progress in restoring stability and democratic governance,” according to a memorandum signed by Trump and released by the White House.

Trump has pursued a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration since becoming president.

Some Liberians have been eligible for either Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure since March 1991 due to civil wars, fragile political and economic conditions and an Ebola virus outbreak in 2014, the memorandum said.

“Liberia has also concluded reconstruction from prior conflicts, which has contributed significantly to an environment that is able to handle adequately the return of its nationals,” Trump said.

“The 2014 outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease caused a tragic loss of life and economic damage to the country, but Liberia has made tremendous progress in its ability to diagnose and contain future outbreaks of the disease,” he said.

A 12-month “wind-down” period starting March 31, 2018, would allow the Liberian government to prepare to re-integrate returning citizens and give time for affected Liberians to “make necessary arrangements,” according to the memorandum, which was addressed to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Liberian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DHS officials did not immediately respond to a request seeking numbers of those who will be affected.

Trump previously included three other African countries, Chad, Somalia and Libya, among several whose citizens were blocked from entering the United States.

Somalia’s former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud became the highest-profile public figure to be affected by the travel ban when his hosts in the United States cancelled planned lectures explaining that he had been denied a visa.

African politicians and diplomats blasted Trump in January after he was reported to have used vulgar language to describe African countries and Haiti, with some calling him a racist. Trump later denied making the remark.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
5 great places to visit in April
Trump to end special status for Liberian immigrants in U.S.
18-year-old man applies to women’s college to improve chances of finding a girlfriend
Ecuador cuts Assange's embassy internet

  Close
Latest Stories

Ghana-US military cooperation agreement: Letter to Parliament
18-year-old man applies to women’s college to improve chances of finding a girlfriend
Ghanaians urged to be cybersecurity conscious
SWAG Awards get 6th Activa support
Ecuador cuts Assange's embassy internet
Trump to end special status for Liberian immigrants in U.S.
5 great places to visit in April
Royal Caribbean vessel set to operate in Ghana
MOST POPULAR
Koku Anyidoho arrested over Akufo-Addo coup comment
Two ex-staff of Multimedia Group cited for fraudulent breach in GhȻ13,000 scandal
Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
Update: Ghana-US military agreement ratified after bouts of walkouts
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
LIFESTYLE
Ambassador Blay applauded for her Kente outfit
ODD NEWS
18-year-old man applies to women’s college to improve chances of finding a girlfriend
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Ghanaians urged to be cybersecurity conscious
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections