Burkina Faso under attack: Smoke fills Ouagadougou sky

An explosion has been heard at Burkina Faso's army headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou and black smoke could be seen billowing above, a witness told Reuters news agency.

We are getting pictures through showing that the smoke from explosions during the unfolding attack on Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou has seemingly completely filled the sky.

People watched as the black smoke rose:

French Embassy: We are not being targeted

The French embassy in Burkina Faso has gone back on its original message that it was a target in the ongoing attack in Ouagadougou, reports news site Le Monde Afrique.

It quotes the embassy as saying that it is not being targeted and that there is "no certainty at this stage on the targeted places".

The news site reports that the embassy had earlier posted, "attack in progress at the French Embassy and the French Institute".

Defence minister: it's a terrorist attack

It is still not clear who is behind the attack on Ouagadougou.

But some people have started calling it a terrorist attack.

Burkina Faso's Defence Minister Jean-Claude Bouda has said it is a "terrorist attack on the staff, and the embassy of France," news site Jeune Afrique reports.

But the French embassy themselves have come out to say they are not being targeted.

In addition police boss Jean Bosco Kienou told Associated Press news agency that events in the capital were "in the form of a terrorist attack".