US student 'kills parents in dorm room'
Source: BBC
Date: 03-03-2018 Time: 10:03:41:am
Suspect James Eric Davis, Jr is at large

Police in the US state of Michigan have arrested a student suspected of shooting dead his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break.

James Eric Davis Jr is suspected of gunning down his mother and father in his dormitory a day after he went to hospital for a drug-related issue.

The victims are Diva Davis, 47, and James Eric Davis Sr, 48, according to television station WILX.

They were shot on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, according to police.

James Eric Davis was picked up after being spotted by a passenger on a train as it passed through the north end of the campus at Central Michigan University, officials said.

An Illinois state lawmaker said on Twitter that the family permanently resided in the Chicago area, where Mr Davis Sr had served as a policeman until his death.

The 20,000-student college - which is located two hours northwest of Detroit - confirmed the fatalities on Twitter on Friday morning.

The school is a gun-free zone and does not permit weapons on campus.

Police said they were in contact with Mr Davis, a 19-year-old second-year student, late on Thursday when he was taken to a nearby hospital for an alleged drug-related incident.

Mr Davis is believed to have left the hospital before going to campus where the shooting took place.

Cameras captured the suspect exiting the north side of the residence hall and running along the railroad, police Lt Larry Klaus said.

He was wearing a blue jumper at the time of the shooting but articles of clothing were found strewn along the railroad tracks, according to police.

