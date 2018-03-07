Nigeria probes man who attempted to fly with over $375,000 cash

Nigeria probes man who attempted to fly with over $375,000 cash
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 07-03-2018 Time: 11:03:28:pm

Nigeria Customs earlier this month arrested a man who attempted to travel with $375,000 cash to the United Arab Emirates.

They have since handed the suspect over to the anti-graft body.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday confirmed that Customs had handed over one Adamu Rabiu Mohammed to them for investigations.

Adamu was arrested at the Kaduna International airport with the money as he was due to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Dubai.

Head of the EFCC office in Kaduna said they will do all it takes to get to the bottom of the attempted act.

He added that the suspect will be processed for court as soon as their preliminary investigations are done.

The EFCC has in the past seized huge sums of foreign currency across the country. In February 2017, they announced the seizure of $9.8 m cash in a Kuduna house, the money is said to be owned by a former head of the country’s oil firm, NNPC.

They have also busted over $600,000 in a Lagos market and another $43 million cash in a Lagos apartment. The latter known as the ‘Ikoyi cash’ led to the dismissal of the country’s spy chief by President Muhammadu Buhari after a probe.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB

LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections