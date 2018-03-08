UK to build for £700,000 prison in Nigeria

UK to build for £700,000 prison in Nigeria
Source: BBC
Date: 08-03-2018 Time: 02:03:35:pm

The UK is to pay for a new wing in one of Nigeria's largest prisons to help expedite the transfer of offenders from British jails.

Up to £700,000 will be spent on a 112-bed annex in Kiri Kiri prison in the country's largest city Lagos.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it would enable eligible Nigerian inmates serving time in the UK to return home to complete their sentences.

The UK and Nigeria signed a prisoner transfer agreement in 2014.

It means citizens of one who commit crimes in the other will serve sentences in their homeland.

According to Ministry of Justice figures, there were 320 Nigerian prisoners in British jails at the end of 2016, accounting for 3% of the foreign prisoner population.

The Nigerian prison extension will be paid for out of the government's Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, which provides development and security support to countries which are at risk of conflict or instability.

Mr Johnson said the move would help "improve the capacity" of the Nigerian prison service.

"The provision of this assistance is in line with the government's security and stability objectives in West Africa," he added in a written statement to Parliament.

According to tenders placed with construction firms, the project will cost £695,525.

At the end of 2016 there were just under 10,000 foreign nationals within the UK prison population, 19% of which were from African countries.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections