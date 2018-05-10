Somali soldiers killed by landmine

Source: BBC
Date: 10-05-2018 Time: 06:05:37:pm
File Photo

Ten Somali soldiers have been killed in a landmine explosion in the southern Wanlaweyn district, the website of the privately-owned, Mogadishu-based Radio Kulmiye reports.

"Military officials based in the Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia, told Radio Kulmiye that 13 soldiers, including their commander, were in the car and that 10 of them, including the commander, died," the website said.

"The explosion resulted from a landmine buried in the road. The car left Wanlaweyn district and was heading to Mogadishu according to the Lower Shabelle regional officials," the report added.

Yesterday, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a market in Wanlaweyn, killing at least 14 people.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the two attacks. The Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group has staged similar attacks targeting government soldiers in the past.

