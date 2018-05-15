Kenyan court rejects 50-50 divorce share

Kenyan court rejects 50-50 divorce share
Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2018 Time: 12:05:32:am

A Kenyan High Court has ruled against a petition to change a clause in the Marriage Act which limits divorced couples to only claim ownership to assets they have acquired during the relationship, local media reports.

The Federation of Women Lawyers had wanted the section of the law to be declared unconstitutional, and couples to be entitled to 50-50 arrangement.

But presiding Judge Justice John Mativo is quoted as saying, "a person cannot walk into a marriage and then walk out with more than what they deserve."

Last week, the country's Supreme Court ruled it had no jurisdiction to hear a case between a divorced couple, where the woman wanted the ex-husband to pay her alimony.

The court said that the issue was "a family affair".

