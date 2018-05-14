Melania Trump undergoes surgery for 'benign kidney condition'

Melania Trump undergoes surgery for 'benign kidney condition'
Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2018 Time: 05:05:13:am

US First Lady Melania Trump has undergone surgery for what the White House described as a benign kidney condition.

Her office said surgeons had performed an embolisation procedure at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The surgery was successful and there were no complications, her spokeswoman added.

Mrs Trump, 48, is expected to spend the rest of the week recovering at the medical centre, in Bethesda, Maryland.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was on his way to visit her.

Embolisation is most often used to block the blood supply to a tumour, benign or cancerous.

"The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," Mrs Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Last week, Mrs Trump unveiled a "Be Best" initiative aimed at teaching children the importance of social, emotional and physical health.

She said the campaign aimed to promote healthy living and to combat opioid abuse.

US President Donald Trump kisses First Lady Melania Trump after her speechImage copyrightREUTERS

Image captionMrs Trump, a former model, married Donald Trump in 2005

It was also announced on Monday that former US Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, 78, had undergone surgery for pancreatic cancer.

Mr Reid's family said surgeons at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore were "confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good".

Doctors had caught the problem early during a routine screening, the statement said.

US Republican Senator John McCain, 81, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer, was among those who sent Mr Reid his best wishes, tweeting: "From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers and best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery."

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Alleged food poisoning hits Oti Boateng SHS; dozens hospitalised
Former WWE winner, Bayley to return to school
Albino girl, five, abducted and killed in Mali
Martin Kyere; the Ghanaian shoe seller who has vowed to bring Jammeh to justice

 
Latest Stories

'Galamsey' monitoring team to petition IGP, Local Gov't Ministry over arrest of leader
Martin Kyere; the Ghanaian shoe seller who has vowed to bring Jammeh to justice
N Korea cancels talks with South Korea and warns US
Albino girl, five, abducted and killed in Mali
25 years of press freedom in Ghana: Time for media sector reforms
Manufacturers, others to be rewarded at 2018 Ghana Manufacturing Awards
Prisoner or patient? The fate of Ghana’s mentally ill offender
Former WWE winner, Bayley to return to school

MOST POPULAR
Video: Actress storms Adom FM, lashes Ernest Opoku during radio show
Videos/Photos: Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Ramsey Nouah, others at John Dumelo’s marriage ceremony
Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana resigns
2 arrested over grisly murder of OKESS student
Photo: Jon Benjamin's special wedding present to John Dumelo

LIFESTYLE
More than 2 dozen people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on their keyless cars
ODD NEWS
Student presents thesis in underwear after professor says her 'shorts are too short'
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Google to warn when humans chat with convincing robots
OBITUARY
A note for you, Christopher Opoku. It's been a year.
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations