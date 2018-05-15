SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'

SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'
Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2018 Time: 12:05:29:am

A South African farmer has denied he forced one of his workers to drink faeces.

Harry Leicester, along with his wife Maria and son Chris, all appeared at the Equality Court in Springs, near Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mr Leicester allegedly made Joseph Mona drink a jug of sewerage after he failed to turn on a septic tank pump, while he and his family used racist terms to verbally abuse Mr Mona.

Mr Mona is now seeking a public apology and 100,000 rand (£6,000; $8,000) in compensation through the Equality Court. A separate criminal investigation is underway.

But the Leicester family deny any wrongdoing, according to South African news site TimesLive.

The court was told the allegations were "vexatious and false".

The trial continues.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Free SHS payments: Mahama 'goofed' as Education Ministry clarifies payment structure
SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'
Kenyan court rejects 50-50 divorce share
Freedom smiles but society frowns...

 
Latest Stories

Royal wedding: Meghan's father may not attend ceremony
Kenyan court rejects 50-50 divorce share
SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'
Freedom smiles but society frowns...
Free SHS payments: Mahama 'goofed' as Education Ministry clarifies payment structure
I can’t sanction deportation of Ghanaians from US – Ghana Ambassador
No stress with BoG's capital requirement-FBN Bank boss assures at promo launch
Caning at worship: Gospel musician, Kwamena Idan file assault complaint

MOST POPULAR
Videos/Photos: Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Ramsey Nouah, others at John Dumelo’s marriage ceremony
Video: Actress storms Adom FM, lashes Ernest Opoku during radio show
Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana resigns
2 arrested over grisly murder of OKESS student
Video: Woman caught trying to kidnap schoolboy
LIFESTYLE
Make Tramadol an illicit drug; Mental Health Authority appeals to MPs
ODD NEWS
Student presents thesis in underwear after professor says her 'shorts are too short'
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Google to warn when humans chat with convincing robots
OBITUARY
A note for you, Christopher Opoku. It's been a year.
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations