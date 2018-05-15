SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'

A South African farmer has denied he forced one of his workers to drink faeces.

Harry Leicester, along with his wife Maria and son Chris, all appeared at the Equality Court in Springs, near Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mr Leicester allegedly made Joseph Mona drink a jug of sewerage after he failed to turn on a septic tank pump, while he and his family used racist terms to verbally abuse Mr Mona.

Mr Mona is now seeking a public apology and 100,000 rand (£6,000; $8,000) in compensation through the Equality Court. A separate criminal investigation is underway.

But the Leicester family deny any wrongdoing, according to South African news site TimesLive.

The court was told the allegations were "vexatious and false".

The trial continues.