Vault 7 inquiry: CIA data leak suspect named by media

Vault 7 inquiry: CIA data leak suspect named by media
Source: BBC
Date: 16-05-2018 Time: 04:05:24:pm

A former CIA software engineer is the prime suspect in the leaking of a stolen archive of spy agency's secrets last year, US media have revealed.

However after searching his home, prosecutors charged Joshua Schulte, 29, with having 10,000 child abuse images.

He denies the charges and remains suspected of leaking extensive CIA data to anti-secrecy website Wikileaks.

In March 2017, Wikileaks published thousands of documents detailing the spy agency's cyber-warfare programme.

Mr Schulte designed malware used to break into terrorism suspects' and other targets' computers for the CIA for six years. He quit the spy agency in 2016 to work in the private sector.

The 2017 breach, codenamed Vault 7, details how the CIA can take over iPhones through malware and turn smart TVs into surveillance devices and is believed to be the agency's largest leak of classified documents.

US federal agencies launched a criminal investigation at the time and, according to US media, the software engineer's home in New York City was searched within a week.

Agents suspected Mr Schulte of distributing "national defence information" and told a court they had retrieved "NSA and CIA paperwork", as well as electronic devices including a computer, tablet and phone, the New York Times reports.

However six months later in August, instead of charging him for the Vault 7 leak, US prosecutors indicted him on unrelated child pornography charges.

They allege messages sent by Mr Schulte suggest he was aware of illicit pictures being hosted on a server he created as a business while a university student in 2009.

The software engineer, who denies the charges, is currently being held in a Manhattan jail after violating his bail terms.

Mr Schulte's family lawyers have made repeated demands for prosecutors to either indict or clear their client of the Vault 7 allegations.

A US prosecutor said in January the investigation was still continuing and that Mr Schulte remained "a target of that investigation", the Washington Post reports, quoting court documents.

Last week, prosecutors said in court they planned to file a new indictment in the next 45 days, while his lawyer asked the judge to impose a deadline on any espionage-related charges.

Both the CIA and the US justice department are yet to comment.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Lawyer Sosu’s suspension: Court to give judgement on May 29
Ghanaian Scientists design beads that detect pneumonia
Amidu, deputy Special Prosecutor won't clash - Dafeamekpor
Simpa Panyin: Vindictive Presidential Staffers Association of Ghana

 
Latest Stories

Professional Indemnity Insurance and matters arising
Simpa Panyin: Vindictive Presidential Staffers Association of Ghana
Amidu, deputy Special Prosecutor won't clash - Dafeamekpor
Ghanaian Scientists design beads that detect pneumonia
Lawyer Sosu’s suspension: Court to give judgement on May 29
Griezmann stars as Atletico Madrid win Europa League final
Gov't to absorb cost for postgraduate training of doctors
Cummins selects Ghana's Agility Warehouse Park as regional distribution centre

MOST POPULAR
Video: Actress storms Adom FM, lashes Ernest Opoku during radio show
Videos/Photos: Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Ramsey Nouah, others at John Dumelo’s marriage ceremony
Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana resigns
2 arrested over grisly murder of OKESS student
Photo: Jon Benjamin's special wedding present to John Dumelo

LIFESTYLE
Ghanaian Scientists design beads that detect pneumonia
ODD NEWS
47-year-old model looks at least 20 years younger
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Watch ban imposed at GCSE and A-level exams
OBITUARY
A note for you, Christopher Opoku. It's been a year.
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations