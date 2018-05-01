Mosque bomb attack kills 20 in Nigeria

Mosque bomb attack kills 20 in Nigeria
Source: BBC
Date: 01-05-2018 Time: 03:05:22:pm

At least 24 people are reported to have been killed in suicide bomb blasts in the north-east Nigerian town of Mubi.

The explosions happened in and around a mosque as Muslims were preparing for afternoon prayers.

Police in Adamawa state said they suspect the Islamist group Boko Haram of being behind the attacks.

Boko Haram has waged a campaign of violence to try to create an Islamic state in the north of Nigeria since 2009.

The violence has killed about 20,000 people and displaced more than two million.

State police commissioner Abdullahi Yerima said the first blast took place at the mosque at about 13:00 (12:00 GMT) and a second bomber detonated a device nearby as worshippers fled.

He said more than a dozen people were injured.

Mubi has suffered regular attacks by Boko Haram. Last November more than 50 people were killed when suspected militants detonated a suicide bomb inside a mosque in the same town.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Real Madrid edge thriller against Bayern to reach third successive final
CEIB EMBA students laud Guinness Ghana’s industrial practices
Activa MD is Insurance Executive of the Year
WhatsApp CEO quits amid Facebook data scandal

 
Latest Stories

WhatsApp CEO quits amid Facebook data scandal
CEIB EMBA students laud Guinness Ghana’s industrial practices
Activa MD is Insurance Executive of the Year
Real Madrid edge thriller against Bayern to reach third successive final
Campaign to empower girls launched
13 NDC executives resign in Akwatia over Baba Jamal, Anita Desoso conduct
Essien made me fall in love with Ghana - Mourinho
Fight over May Day T-Shirts mars celebration in Wa

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
Acid attack leaves night driver with daily nightmare
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
2 Social Welfare staff arrested for stealing, selling baby
Man loses his car to robbers, finds police using it after 2 years
LIFESTYLE
Mother’s Day with a narcissistic mother
ODD NEWS
Millions of ladybugs are converging on a remote radio tower in Australia and nobody knows why
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
WhatsApp CEO quits amid Facebook data scandal
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations