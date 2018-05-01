Zimbabwe to charge marijuana growers $50,000

Zimbabwe to charge marijuana growers $50,000
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 01-05-2018 Time: 05:05:06:am

A journalist in Zimbabwe has tweeted that Zimbabwe’s government will charge as much as $50,000 (£36,000) for licences to grow cannabis.

The government announced this weekend that individuals and businesses would be able to apply for licences to cultivate cannabis for medicinal or scientific use.

Zimbabwe the second African country to legalise growing cannabis after Lesotho did so last year.

Exiled former spin doctor for Robert Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, also took to Twitter to say that ‘Zimbabwe’s Ganja project’ was made during Robert Mugabe’s time as president.

However, the hefty fees and cumbersome steps to be followed before obtaining a licence to grow cannabis may undermine the project.

In addition to the $50,000 application fee, the Dangerous Drugs Act stipulates fees for conducting research ($5,000), renewal of licence to produce cannabis ($20,000) and annual return fees of $15,000 among others.

Producers of cannabis must be licensed by the minister of health, who will verify proof of citizenship or residence and also approve a detailed description of the method that the applicant proposes to use for keeping records.

Applications should include plans of the growing site, quantity to be produced and sold and the production period.

Previously, production and use of marijuana have been illegal in the country and possession of the drug attracted sentences of up to 12 years in jail.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Shatta Wale breaks silence on “break up” with Shatta Michy stories
Be assured – Pentecost Chairman tells Ministers
Replacing civil servants with political appointees unacceptable – Minority Leader
Halifax didn’t pay Wisa’s court fine; we did – Management

 
Latest Stories

YPN urges gov’t to appraise jobs public sector workers
YEA to recruit 80,000 non-graduates - President Akufo-Addo
Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Africa’s Outstanding Food Services Award
2018 Accra Weizo takes place on June 22
Don’t sit on the fence, fight corruption; Deputy CHRAJ Boss to workers
Shatta Wale breaks silence on “break up” with Shatta Michy stories
Halifax didn’t pay Wisa’s court fine; we did – Management
Mancini reaches agreement to become next Italy coach

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
Acid attack leaves night driver with daily nightmare
2 Social Welfare staff arrested for stealing, selling baby
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
Kumawood’s Kwaku Manu granted bail
LIFESTYLE
Mother’s Day with a narcissistic mother
ODD NEWS
Millions of ladybugs are converging on a remote radio tower in Australia and nobody knows why
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung is releasing 128GB and 256GB versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations