2 Ebola patients dead after escaping isolation

Two of three Ebola patients who escaped quarantine in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s provincial capital Mbandaka are dead, according to the aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

The escape happened as medical experts are racing to control escalation of the outbreak currently gripping parts of the country.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative Yokouide Allarangar says the patients escaped with the help of family members and were headed to a “place of prayer.”

“This is a hospital. It’s not a prison. We can’t lock everything,” he told a group of reporters in the country’s capital city Kinshasa.

The third patient, who slipped out of the isolation ward Saturday, was found the same day and is under close observation.

A team of medical experts are scrambling to contain the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic says health workers have compiled a list of over 600 people who will need vaccination for the virus. WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama says the next few weeks will determine whether they can contain the outbreak or whether it expands to larger cities.

“We’re on the epidemiological knife edge of this response,” he said at the United Nations body’s annual assembly.

Background

Initial reports of humans contracting Ebola began in England during the 1970s, but the virus made headlines worldwide in 2014, when it swept through parts of West Africa claiming over 11,000 lives. Since then, Ebola has come and gone in waves, with the latest outbreak hitting the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this year.

Neighbouring countries including Ghana have intensified their surveillance system and has heightened security at its points of entries. State officials ask that the public exercise calm and use resources available to educate themselves about Ebola.

Meanwhile, the Congolese government is working in conjunction with the WHO to prepare vaccinations in high-risk populations. As of May 18, 28 deaths have been reported, including six confirmed cases in the country’s provincial capital, Mbandaka.