Female driver undressed by cops for having beards

Source: star.co.ke
Date: 28-05-2018 Time: 11:05:56:am

A female tout has threatened to sue two police officers from Huruma after they allegedly forced her to undress to confirm her gender as she has a beard.

Teresiah Mumbi, 31, said she was stripped on May 15 after being arrested for a traffic offence.

Speaking on Friday at KTN Television, the woman said two unidentified female officers demanded to confirm whether she was a man or woman.

“Those two female officers came and demanded that I undress and I put my legs apart. After they were satisfied they let me back to the cell,” Mumbi said.

Mumbi said she stopped shaving her beard because the beard became very itchy every time she did.

"I even stopped working. I do not want another incident like that," she said.

“Is this justice? if these are the officers mandated to provide security, what will happen to me in public?” Mumbi asked.

Huruma OCPD Alice Kimeli is yet to confirm the claims by Mumbi as she said she was in a meeting when contacted.

