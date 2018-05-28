Trim the fat, SA Minister tells her colleagues

Trim the fat, SA Minister tells her colleagues
Source: Businesslive.co.za
Date: 28-05-2018 Time: 06:05:13:pm
Ayanda Dlodlo

No cabinet minister should have more than two advisers, says Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Taking a hard line against bloated staff complements in the government, she said she had issued directives to ministers, heads of departments and directors-general, asking to be furnished with their staffing structures. This is to ensure departmental organograms are in line with mandates.

Several ministers including Dlodlo’s predecessor, Faith Muthambi, have come under fire recently for exceeding the guidelines in the national ministerial handbook.

The total number of advisers for the president, deputy president, ministers and premiers is now 70, according to the Department of Public Service and Administration, with an average of two for each executive authority.

The department has embarked on a process to review the regulations to ensure they are more instructive on the limitations of those in power.

Dlodlo told Business Day during an interview last week that deputy directors-general were, in fact, meant to act as advisers to ministers.

"No minister should have more than two [advisers] because you should rely on what the department has, and even at a lower level in the department there are subject matter experts, so why do you need a bloated office with a large number of advisers when the department has all the expertise and experts that you need …to discharge your mandate?"

SA has 35 ministers, whose benefits and privileges are guided by the ministerial handbook. However, with some not abiding by the regulations, the department said a process of reviewing the policies in the handbook had gone through cabinet processes and the final draft would be handed to the interministerial committee dealing with the changes.

Dlodlo said she would ensure the strict implementation of the guidelines in the existing handbook until then.

Among these was a guide to limit the number of employees in the private offices of ministers to 10. However, where the situation permitted it, such as in cases where ministers controlled "huge establishments", the number could be extended to 15.

Muthambi had a total of 26 staff members in her office, attracting criticism from all quarters, with opposition politicians decrying the cost to the strained fiscus.

Dlodlo said everyone, including ministers, had to reflect on how to save funds wherever possible.

"Is more than 15 too much? It is ridiculous. My belief is that the Deputy Director-General should be your advisers because, in essence, those are the people that are supposed to be subject matter experts.

"We need to look at the structures and organogram and see the type of people you have...and if they will assist you in delivering on the mandate of your department," she said.

Dlodlo also responded to recent media reports that suggested she had about 17 people in her office.

She said the correct figure was actually nine.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Ursula Owusu contradicts George Andah on controversial $89m GVG deal
Boxing referee Fred Ghartey passes on
Ghana Card issuance no-show; Attafuah apologises for technical glitch

 
Latest Stories

'Only God decides who goes to heaven' - Kufuor jabs Rawlings
Liverpool sign AS Monaco star, Fabinho for £43.7m
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Ghana Card issuance no-show; Attafuah apologises for technical glitch
Boxing referee Fred Ghartey passes on
Ursula Owusu contradicts George Andah on controversial $89m GVG deal
Investments in human resource could catapult ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda – Akufo-Addo
Trim the fat, SA Minister tells her colleagues

MOST POPULAR
Akufo-Addo directs arrest of GFA prez over fraud
Hospital accused of negligence after mother, 21, dies with her triplets
Nyantakyi report: Presidency breached confidentiality agreement – Kweku Baako
Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
'We did our best' - Ghana National College denies negligence in death of 17-yr old student
LIFESTYLE
Shortest marriage ever? Man divorces wife less than 15 minutes after marrying her
ODD NEWS
Female news anchor suspended for calling male colleague ‘handsome’ on Live TV
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Ghanaian makes Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation finals with mini science kit
OBITUARY
Mrs. Drusilla Budu-Arthur
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations