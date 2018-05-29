4 Egyptian officials arrested, suspected of bribery

4 Egyptian officials arrested, suspected of bribery
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Email: zaina.adamu@myjoyonline.com | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 29-05-2018 Time: 04:05:17:pm
FIHC is an affiliate to Egypt’s Supply Ministry.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) has confirmed the arrests of four Egyptian officials including the Food Industries Holding Company's (FIHC) chairman on grounds they were taking bribes from commodities trading firms.

MENA says the bribes exceeded 2 million Egyptian pounds, which in return included helping in the abetment of “purchase orders” and “payments of dues.” FIHC is an affiliate to Egypt’s Supply Ministry.

The other three arrested include an advisor and a spokesman for the Supply Ministry and a FIHC official, the agency reported.

The General Authority For Supply Commodities (GASC), an agency under the supply ministry, makes over one billion dollars worth of purchases annually to support Egypt's extensive bread subsidy program. Currently, the country is the world’s largest wheat importer. 

GASC and the supply ministry were not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Apologise or I'll sue you- Ursula threatens A-plus over Facebook comment
Gun-wielding GHANASS student detained after attacking Police station
Photos: Two escape death as vehicle plunges into water
Nana Awere Damoah writes...Schooled, educated or learned?

 
Latest Stories

Total Petroleum Ghana holds AGM
Enterprise Insurance introduces ‘Same Day Claim Payment’ for motor insurance
Only a single textile container officially declared in 2016 – Trade Min
Gov't should have say in choice of GFA President - Kwabena Agyapong
Photos: Two escape death as vehicle plunges into water
Telcos in legal dilemma over KelniGVG implementation
Nana Awere Damoah writes...Schooled, educated or learned?
BRICS development bank to expand lending to private sector

MOST POPULAR
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Hospital accused of negligence after mother, 21, dies with her triplets
Nyantakyi report: Presidency breached confidentiality agreement – Kweku Baako
Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
"Let's stop Anas before he gets into our bedrooms"- Kennedy Agyapong pleads

LIFESTYLE
7 misconceptions about having sex with a physical disability
ODD NEWS
Bitcoin junkies to be treated at British cryptocurrency addiction centre
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana/Finland strengthen ICT cooperation
OBITUARY
Mrs. Drusilla Budu-Arthur
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations