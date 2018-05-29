4 Egyptian officials arrested, suspected of bribery

FIHC is an affiliate to Egypt’s Supply Ministry.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) has confirmed the arrests of four Egyptian officials including the Food Industries Holding Company's (FIHC) chairman on grounds they were taking bribes from commodities trading firms.

MENA says the bribes exceeded 2 million Egyptian pounds, which in return included helping in the abetment of “purchase orders” and “payments of dues.” FIHC is an affiliate to Egypt’s Supply Ministry.

The other three arrested include an advisor and a spokesman for the Supply Ministry and a FIHC official, the agency reported.

The General Authority For Supply Commodities (GASC), an agency under the supply ministry, makes over one billion dollars worth of purchases annually to support Egypt's extensive bread subsidy program. Currently, the country is the world’s largest wheat importer.

GASC and the supply ministry were not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing.