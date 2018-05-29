Mugabe no-show at Zimbabwe parliament - again

Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s has once again failed to appear before a parliamentary committee investigating missing diamond revenue.

Mr Mugabe had been invited to appear at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

A news site which monitors parliament activities has tweeted that MP Themba Mliswa, who chairs parliament's committee on mines, has said that they will invite the veteran leader one last time:

@TembaMliswa : We had written to the former President for the second time to come but he has failed and we are going to write him for the last time as required by the law #openparlyZW @TheFeedZW @MagambaTV @CitManifesto — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) May 28, 2018

Mr Mliswa told the BBC last week that today's set time had taken into account Mr Mugabe's age.

He had warned they would bring in the police if the 93-year-old former leader failed to show up before the committee for a third time.

The lawmakers want Mr Mugabe to account for his comments during an interview in 2016, when he claimed $15bn (£11bn) in diamond revenue was missing through corruption.

The government has since said the amount was "figurative".

Open Parly tweeted a picture of an empty room where the hearing was scheduled to be held.