Mugabe no-show at Zimbabwe parliament - again

Mugabe no-show at Zimbabwe parliament - again
Source: BBC
Date: 29-05-2018 Time: 12:05:38:pm
Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s has once again failed to appear before a parliamentary committee investigating missing diamond revenue.

Mr Mugabe had been invited to appear at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

A news site which monitors parliament activities has tweeted that MP Themba Mliswa, who chairs parliament's committee on mines, has said that they will invite the veteran leader one last time:

Mr Mliswa told the BBC last week that today's set time had taken into account Mr Mugabe's age.

He had warned they would bring in the police if the 93-year-old former leader failed to show up before the committee for a third time.

The lawmakers want Mr Mugabe to account for his comments during an interview in 2016, when he claimed $15bn (£11bn) in diamond revenue was missing through corruption.

The government has since said the amount was "figurative".

Open Parly tweeted a picture of an empty room where the hearing was scheduled to be held.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
MTN launches IPO, targets GH¢3.47bn
Real Madrid overtaken by Barcelona as Europe's top club - new data
Apple working on top-secret new product called ‘Star’, rumour suggests

 
Latest Stories

Buhari to reduce age limits for political office
Three killed in Belgium shooting
Rwanda: Tourism money paid for Arsenal ad, not foreign aid
Mugabe no-show at Zimbabwe parliament - again
Real Madrid overtaken by Barcelona as Europe's top club - new data
GPHA accusations pure lies, fabrication – Mac Manu
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
World Cup 2018: Rashford can star for England - Ashley Young

MOST POPULAR
Akufo-Addo directs arrest of GFA prez over fraud
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Hospital accused of negligence after mother, 21, dies with her triplets
Nyantakyi report: Presidency breached confidentiality agreement – Kweku Baako
Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
LIFESTYLE
When does micro-cheating become ‘actual’ cheating?
ODD NEWS
Bitcoin junkies to be treated at British cryptocurrency addiction centre
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Apple working on top-secret new product called ‘Star’, rumour suggests
OBITUARY
Mrs. Drusilla Budu-Arthur
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations