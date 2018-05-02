SA man killed and burned ex-girlfriend

SA man killed and burned ex-girlfriend
Source: BBC
Date: 02-05-2018 Time: 04:05:13:pm

A South African man has been found guilty of killing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend in a case that shocked the country last year.

The High Court in Johannesburg concluded that Sandile Mantsoe stabbed Karabo Mokoena, and tried to conceal the crime by burning her remains.

Her killing sparked outrage with women using the hashtag #MenAreTrash.

South Africa has one of the world's highest rates of rape and murder of women.

More than 40,000 cases of rape are reported every year, figures which are thought to only represent a fraction of actual attacks.

Presiding judge Peet Johnson labelled Mantsoe an unreliable witness who fabricated evidence and was involved in a web of lies in a bid to sway the murder trial his way.

The 28-year-old denied killing Ms Mokoena but during his bail hearing, he claimed he had disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide by stabbing herself.

Her charred remains were found buried in a shallow grave in a deserted field in Johannesburg after her family filed a missing person's report in April last year.

She had been assaulted, doused with acid and then set alight.

Police said the accused had confessed to the murder as part of a ritual which would allow his business to prosper.

The guilty verdict has been welcomed by Ms Mokoena's family.

South Africans are discussing the verdict on social media with the name of the victim and killer the top trends on Twitter.

Mantsoe is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
I am moved by Obibini's motive for using my song...I forgive him
SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 11
Red alert! Car-snatching syndicates resort to spiking victims' drinks
SA man killed and burned ex-girlfriend

 
Latest Stories

McDan Group breaks ground for construction of GHȻ2m astroturf for La township
FACT CHECK: How old were Ghana’s eight boxing world champs at time of crowning?
Akufo-Addo gov't provides 'evidence' for over 1m job creation claim
What makes ice cream so addictive?
Global Evangelical Church wants sexual abuse offenders severely punished
Origin8 hosts UEW, Central University students
Kuapa Kokoo's Divine Chocolate wins 2018 Queens Award for enterprise
2018 CEO Summit to address corporate Ghana’s most important issues

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
Man loses his car to robbers, finds police using it after 2 years
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
Kumawood’s Kwaku Manu granted bail
Let's help you if you’re homosexual; Foh-Amoaning takes on Tarzan
LIFESTYLE
What makes ice cream so addictive?
ODD NEWS
Turkish soccer fan banned from stadium rents crane to see his team play live
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
LG G7 smartphone shines bright and plays deep bass
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations