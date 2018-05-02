US city approves 'most restrictive abortion bill in US'

US city approves 'most restrictive abortion bill in US'
Source: BBC
Date: 02-05-2018 Time: 04:05:55:pm

The US state of Iowa has approved an abortion law banning most abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected.

Republican lawmakers passed the bill in back-to-back votes, sending it to the governor's desk to sign into law.

If it comes into effect the bill will ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and rights groups say it will be the country's most restrictive.

Critics argue it makes having an abortion illegal before most women even realise they are pregnant.

Iowa's Republican governor Kim Reynolds has not said if she will sign the bill.

Republican Representative Shannon Lundgren told local media this week that she believes the bill will become law.

"We're in the majority for a reason and that includes advancing the pro-life cause," Ms Lundgren told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Last year, Iowa Republicans successfully banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"We are alive when our hearts start beating and our life is over when it stops," Dawn Pettengil, another Republican Representative from Iowa, told CBS News.

Democratic Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell spoke against the legislation on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"All women, regardless of age, income or race, should be able to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion, free from political and economic barriers," Ms Wessel-Kroeschell said.

Other Iowa Democrats called the bill "intentionally unconstitutional".

If Ms Reynolds signs the bill into law, it will likely be challenged in court for possibly violating Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in 1973. The ruling states some women have a right to terminate pregnancies until a foetus is viable.

Some Republican lawmakers welcomed the challenge.

"I would love for the United States Supreme Court to look at this bill and have this as a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade," Republican Senator Jake Chapman said.

Democrats, however, say the legal costs would be a waste of tax funds.

Iowa's Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union groups have also spoken out against the bill.

Planned Parenthood released a statement in February, when the bill was first introduced.

"These extreme attempts to ban abortion fly in the face of both medical and legal standards, as well as common sense and public opinion among Iowans," said Erin Davison-Rippey, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland's director of public affairs in the online statement.

"So-called 'heartbeat protection' bills are actually bans on safe, legal abortion, and they threaten to set reproductive rights back by decades."

Elizabeth Nash, of the sexual and reproductive health policy group the Guttmacher Institute, told the BBC this was "the most restrictive abortion ban in the country".

The first draft of the bill did not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest, but Republicans added amendments on Tuesday.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
I am moved by Obibini's motive for using my song...I forgive him
SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 11
Red alert! Car-snatching syndicates resort to spiking victims' drinks
SA man killed and burned ex-girlfriend

 
Latest Stories

McDan Group breaks ground for construction of GHȻ2m astroturf for La township
FACT CHECK: How old were Ghana’s eight boxing world champs at time of crowning?
Akufo-Addo gov't provides 'evidence' for over 1m job creation claim
What makes ice cream so addictive?
Global Evangelical Church wants sexual abuse offenders severely punished
Origin8 hosts UEW, Central University students
Kuapa Kokoo's Divine Chocolate wins 2018 Queens Award for enterprise
2018 CEO Summit to address corporate Ghana’s most important issues

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
Man loses his car to robbers, finds police using it after 2 years
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
Kumawood’s Kwaku Manu granted bail
Let's help you if you’re homosexual; Foh-Amoaning takes on Tarzan
LIFESTYLE
What makes ice cream so addictive?
ODD NEWS
Turkish soccer fan banned from stadium rents crane to see his team play live
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
LG G7 smartphone shines bright and plays deep bass
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations