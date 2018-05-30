ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet

The return of Roseanne was as short-lived as it was spectacula

ABC TV network has cancelled comedian Roseanne Barr's sitcom after she posted a racist tweet likening an African-American former Obama aide to an ape.

ABC said: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."

Barr's tweet said Valerie Jarrett was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes film.

The reboot of her hit sitcom Roseanne has been a ratings winner.

Barr deleted Monday night's post and said she was leaving Twitter, but later posted a flurry of tweets including one that said she made the comment after taking a sedative - which she has since deleted.

Valerie Jarrett, centre, was one of President Barack Obama's longest-serving aides

"I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr wrote following the outcry, defending her remarks as a "joke".

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste."

Barr's initial tweet came in response to another Twitter user, who accused Jarrett of helping to conceal purported spying during the Obama administration.

Jarrett was a senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama, and worked with him during his early days in Chicago politics.

She was born in Iran to African-American parents.

What else did Barr say?

MJarrett was not the only target of Barr's Twitter tirade in recent days.

On Monday, the 65-year-old entertainer claimed Chelsea Clinton - daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton - was married to a relative of billionaire investor George Soros in a tweet.

Barr tweeted an apology to Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday.