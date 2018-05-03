Chinese military lasers injure US military pilots in Djibouti

Chinese military lasers injure US military pilots in Djibouti
Source: CNN
Date: 03-05-2018 Time: 11:05:26:pm

Chinese personnel at the country's first overseas military base in Djibouti have been using lasers to interfere with US military aircraft at a nearby American base, activity that has resulted in injuries to US pilots and prompted the US to launch a formal diplomatic protest with Beijing, two military officials told CNN.

The US issued a notice to airmen "to exercise caution when flying in certain areas in Djibouti," which "was issued due to lasers being directed at US aircraft on a small number of separate occasions over the last few weeks," according to the notice obtained by CNN.

"During one incident, there were two minor eye injuries of aircrew flying in a C-130 that resulted from exposure to military-grade laser beams, which were reported to have originated from the nearby Chinese base," the notice said.

Two US military officials told CNN that the issue was of major concern as such activity can cause major accidents. The officials said that the State Department had lodged a formal diplomatic protest with Beijing in an effort to get China to stop the activity.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White confirmed the incidents later on Thursday, saying the United States has "formally demarched" the Chinese government over the incidents and has "requested" that the Chinese launch their own investigation of the situation.

"This activity poses a true threat to our airmen," White said, later saying that the incidents had grown increasingly serious over the last few weeks.

A US defense official told CNN that the US military also believes the Chinese use similar lasers to interfere with US aircraft in the South China Sea.

Last month the US military was forced to briefly halt air operations in the East African nation of Djibouti, a critical location in the fight against terrorism, following a series of accidents involving aircraft. The halting of air operations was done at the request of Djiboutian government.

There are about 4,000 US personnel in Djibouti, based at Camp Lemonnier. The US military places a lot of importance on its ability to base forces in Djibouti given its critically strategic location near countries like Somalia and Yemen, where the US regularly targets terrorists in airstrikes.

But US officials have recently expressed concern about the growing influence of China in Djibouti, noting its establishment of its first military base there and its close economic links with the country.

Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, who oversees US Africa Command, acknowledged both challenges during an appearance before Congress in March.

"We are taking significant steps on the counterintelligence side so that we have all the defenses that we need there, there is no doubt about that," said Waldhauser, referring to the proximity of the new Chinese base.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank
Family of stray bullet victim demands police officer arrest
2018 Aboakyer festival: Chiefs pushing for rich culture to be streamed live to the world
How out-sourcing is changing corporate organizations today. Is your company ready?

 
Latest Stories

Neglected horse sues former owner for over $100,000 in damages
Twitter tells users to change passwords
Chinese military lasers injure US military pilots in Djibouti
Uhuru begs for forgiveness for 'damaging country's unity' during 2017 polls
2018 Aboakyer festival: Chiefs pushing for rich culture to be streamed live to the world
How out-sourcing is changing corporate organizations today. Is your company ready?
Family of stray bullet victim demands police officer arrest
Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
NPP bigwigs go on their knees to beg 'furious' Asantehene
Man loses his car to robbers, finds police using it after 2 years
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
Kumawood’s Kwaku Manu granted bail
LIFESTYLE
Fashion 101: Top 5 African print trends in Ghana
ODD NEWS
Neglected horse sues former owner for over $100,000 in damages
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter tells users to change passwords
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations