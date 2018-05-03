Kenya: School children fall into pit latrine

Six pupils from a school in a rural area in Kenya fell into a pit latrine after it collapsed on Wednesday morning, local media report.

Citizen TV attributed the incident in Nakuru county, north-west of the capital, Nairobi, to recent heavy rains that have been experienced across the country.

Six children from Kisulisuli primary school, Nakuru County rescued after falling into pit latrines which sunk following heavy rains. https://t.co/1CKwYr1Apu pic.twitter.com/I1KWm2AssY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 2, 2018

The Standard news site quoted the head teacher of Kisulisuli primary school as saying four of the rescued pupils were unhurt but the other two were injured.

A local journalist with another TV station is, however, reporting that only five have been rescued and one is still trapped:

