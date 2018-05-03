Kenya: School children fall into pit latrine

Kenya: School children fall into pit latrine
Source: BBC
Date: 03-05-2018 Time: 12:05:48:am

Six pupils from a school in a rural area in Kenya fell into a pit latrine after it collapsed on Wednesday morning, local media report.

Citizen TV attributed the incident in Nakuru county, north-west of the capital, Nairobi, to recent heavy rains that have been experienced across the country.

The Standard news site quoted the head teacher of Kisulisuli primary school as saying four of the rescued pupils were unhurt but the other two were injured.

A local journalist with another TV station is, however, reporting that only five have been rescued and one is still trapped:
 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
The incredible story of affordable wireless technology for Africa struggling for support
10 romantic destinations in Africa
Seed producers need enabling environment to produce – Peasant Farmers Association
Kenya: School children fall into pit latrine

 
Latest Stories

Huawei softens own smartphone OS speculation
Facebook to play cupid in online dating debut
Cambridge Analytica is shutting down
Kenya: School children fall into pit latrine
10 romantic destinations in Africa
Seed producers need enabling environment to produce – Peasant Farmers Association
The incredible story of affordable wireless technology for Africa struggling for support
Liverpool reach final despite tense 4-2 loss at Roma

MOST POPULAR
Isaac Dogboe floors Jessie Magdaleno, becomes Ghana's eighth boxing champion
Man loses his car to robbers, finds police using it after 2 years
'I am paid ¢3,500' - Apostle Opoku Onyinah urges pastors to depend on God
Kumawood’s Kwaku Manu granted bail
Let's help you if you’re homosexual; Foh-Amoaning takes on Tarzan
LIFESTYLE
Facebook to play cupid in online dating debut
ODD NEWS
Turkish soccer fan banned from stadium rents crane to see his team play live
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei softens own smartphone OS speculation
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations