'Woman kills husband and cuts off his genitals'

Source: BBC
Date: 06-05-2018 Time: 11:05:27:am

Reports from Lagos say a woman has killed her husband and cut off his genitals.

Local police say the woman also attempted to take her own life but her neighbours intervened to stop her.

Both husband and wife are believed to be lawyers.

Police say they were alerted to the incident by a phone call on Thursday morning.

A team of detectives was mobilised to the scene where they found a man lying on the bed in a pool of blood.

Investigations revealed the killer, suspected to be his wife, had ripped out the man’s intestines with a knife, and severed his genitals.

The suspect is now receiving treatment at hospital.

Lagos police spokesman Chike Oti said the couple's three-year marriage had been fraught with domestic violence.

