Mugabe to explain missing $15bn revenue, whether he likes it or not - Zimbabwean MP

Mugabe to explain missing $15bn revenue, whether he likes it or not - Zimbabwean MP
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 09-05-2018 Time: 12:05:29:am

While Robert Mugabe will not appear before Zimbabwe’s parliamentary committee on mines as scheduled on Wednesday, but its boss, Temba Mliswa, says its only a matter of time before the former head of state is hosted to answer questions on diamond mining operations.

Mliswa, who leads the parliamentary committee on mines, said the clerk of parliament hadn’t written to Mugabe to invite him to appear.

“It has been delayed but that resolution still stands,” Mliswa said. “He will have to appear before the committee whether he likes it or not.”

The committee had ordered the 94-year-old Mugabe to face legislators over his previous pronouncements that the state had been deprived of at least $15 billion in diamond revenue by mining companies.

Mugabe said in March 2016 the country was robbed of the revenue by diamond companies, including joint ventures between Chinese companies and the army, police and intelligence services, whose operations were shielded from public scrutiny.

Specifically, he said Zimbabwe lost $15 billion from the Marange gem fields, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital. He later expelled the companies and replaced them with a state-owned diamond company.

Mliswa said a new date for Mugabe to testify would be set. The questioning on Wednesday would have been Mugabe’s first public appearance since the army deposed him last November in a de facto coup.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was ousted last year after the military took over briefly and his once-loyal ZANU-PF party turned against him.

The former ruler, whose own regime was accused of syphoning off diamond profits, has described his ousting as a coup that must be “undone”.

Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, in the east of the country, over 10 years ago, and rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Don't forget your gate-keeping role - Okyenhene tells media
YoHRA nudges CHRAJ to release report on 2-year-old ‘military brutality’ case
Hamid launches national town hall meetings
Paris museum opens its doors to nudists

 
Latest Stories

Govt to deploy midwives to community health centres
Decoding sexual satisfaction
Need for military reserve force in Ghana
Bids open for Ghana-Burkina Faso rail project
Video shows herds of Arctic reindeer walking in mesmerising circular patterns
Facebook is creating a mysterious blockchain division
Trump dumps 'rotten' Iran deal
Mugabe to explain missing $15bn revenue, whether he likes it or not - Zimbabwean MP

MOST POPULAR
NPP bigwigs go on their knees to beg 'furious' Asantehene
Suspect in ¢900K Tarkwa armed robbery and police killing shot dead
Photos: And Ntumy wept: 'I have asked God for 10 more years'
Foreign Minister works ‘miracle’ at Passport Office; issues passport in 10 mins
Chelsea star Eden Hazard gifts Ghana's First Lady signed jersey
LIFESTYLE
Govt to deploy midwives to community health centres
ODD NEWS
Video shows herds of Arctic reindeer walking in mesmerising circular patterns
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook is creating a mysterious blockchain division
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations