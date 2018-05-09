Nigeria's President Buhari under pressure to reveal illness

Nigeria's President Buhari under pressure to reveal illness
Source: CNN
Date: 09-05-2018 Time: 10:05:21:pm

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure to disclose the state of his health after he embarked on a fourth medical trip to London.

Nigeria's opposition party, People's Democratic Party (PDP), said it was time for the president to reveal his medical condition.

PDP spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan said: "We need full disclosure about the president's health. He needs to be honest with Nigerians to say he is unwell. He can't travel for an official meeting to the US and sneak into London to see his doctor, then tell Nigerians it was a technical stopover due to flight issues."

Buhari,75, announced Monday he will travel to the United Kingdom to see his doctor, reigniting speculation about the state of his health and ability to rule Africa's biggest economy.

The president also saw his doctor last week in London on his way back from Washington where he had met with the US President Donald Trump at the White House, his aide said.

Nigerians on social media have also joined in the call for Buhari to make his health records public. These calls have grown louder since he announced plans to seek re-election next year.

But the president's spokesman Garba Shehu told CNN Buhari was under no obligation to disclose his medical records.

According to the spokesman, Buhari is the first Nigerian president to make public his need to see a doctor.

"The constitution does not say the president must disclose his health status, it only says he should make his medical vacation public to the House of Assembly."

"Let's check the records, no other president in this country has made public their medical trips abroad," Shehu said.

He added that Buhari's latest trip to the UK did not mean that he was ill and it was merely a review after his treatment nine months ago.

Since he took power in 2015, President Buhari has left the country at least four times on trips that included medical treatment in the UK. So far, he has failed to state the exact nature of his illness.

The president of Africa's most populous country has also faced criticism for seeking treatment abroad when critics say he should be fixing the nation's health system, which is in dire straits.

"President Buhari just loves flying around. If he truly wants Nigeria to grow, His doctor should fly down here instead, whatever equipment and knowledge he has should be brought down to a hospital here to improve our health care system," commentator Yul Edochie said in a tweet.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Woman sues man for not satisfying her - Judge Karen
May 9 Foundation marks 17 years of stadium disaster with ‘Save a Sick Child Project’
Man City shatter Premier League records in win over Brighton
Nigeria's President Buhari under pressure to reveal illness

 
Latest Stories

Gov’t completes successful Eurobond roadshow; deal to be announced soon
Hohoe, Abutia and Tsito residents benefit from free dental health screening
10 medical tests women should not take for granted
Why Asantehene is a King
The art lover's guide to travelling the world
Emirates Group 30th consecutive year profit of $1.1bn
North Korea frees US detainees

MOST POPULAR
NPP bigwigs go on their knees to beg 'furious' Asantehene
Suspect in ¢900K Tarkwa armed robbery and police killing shot dead
Photos: And Ntumy wept: 'I have asked God for 10 more years'
Foreign Minister works ‘miracle’ at Passport Office; issues passport in 10 mins
Chelsea star Eden Hazard gifts Ghana's First Lady signed jersey
LIFESTYLE
Hohoe, Abutia and Tsito residents benefit from free dental health screening
ODD NEWS
Video: Woman sues man for not satisfying her - Judge Karen
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
MTN may struggle to secure Iran funds amid US sanctions
OBITUARY
A note for you, Christopher Opoku. It's been a year.
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations