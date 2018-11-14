Over 300,000 Congolese refugees forced to leave Angola

Over 300,000 Congolese refugees forced to leave Angola
Source: Aljazeera
Date: 14-11-2018 Time: 08:11:07:am
Share

The United Nations is warning that the mass eviction of Congolese refugees, over 330,000 of them, from Angola may trigger a humanitarian crisis.

Last month alone, hundreds of thousands of people who are originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo were forced to leave Angola following an order targeting, what the Angolan government calls, "irregular migrants".

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari reports.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Contempt of court looms over construction of Madina-Adentan footbridges
Ranking of 20 Most Credible Banks in Ghana revealed
20,000 pieces of wax prints impounded for tax evasion
U-17 WWC: All the best photos as Black Maidens make winning start

Latest Stories

Communications Ministry, BoG in standoff over Mobile Money data
South Africa minister resigns weeks after sex video scandal
Brexit: Theresa May to face cabinet showdown over deal
Ranking of 20 Most Credible Banks in Ghana revealed
UGBS Marketing lecturer argues Hearts-Umbro deal will cut local jobs
10 awkward money scenarios to avoid on a date
U-17 WWC: All the best photos as Black Maidens make winning start
World's 'most excellent' airlines for 2019 revealed

MOST POPULAR
Fresh fatality fuels fiery fury on Adentan highway
EC Commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaian students in Italy lose scholarships over massive visa fraud
#12: Baako 'reveals' recipient of $100K from Nyantakyi
Kumawood actor stabbed to death
LIFESTYLE
10 awkward money scenarios to avoid on a date
ODD NEWS
Man’s presumed brain tumor miraculously disappears a day before surgery
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
'Ugly' mistake sends Google data to China
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter Yaw Agyeman
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA