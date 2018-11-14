Over 300,000 Congolese refugees forced to leave Angola

The United Nations is warning that the mass eviction of Congolese refugees, over 330,000 of them, from Angola may trigger a humanitarian crisis.
Last month alone, hundreds of thousands of people who are originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo were forced to leave Angola following an order targeting, what the Angolan government calls, "irregular migrants".
Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari reports.
