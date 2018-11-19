LawPavilion unveils ‘TIMI’; Nigeria’s first Artificial Intelligence legal assistant

Share

LawPavilion Business Solutions, the foremost Legal Technologies Company in Nigeria is set to release Nigeria’s first Artificial Intelligence Legal Assistant.

Managing Director, Ope Olugasa in a statement said his firm is integrating Artificial Intelligence, simply known as (AI) into their Legal Software Solutions.

According to him, Artificial Intelligence is having broad and significant impacts across a variety of industries. “Lawyers and the legal profession should not be left out in this new wave that bears many benefits.

“Today, in developed countries of the world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to transform the legal profession in many ways as lawyers are already using AI to do things like reviewing documents, ensuring compliance, which is a very front-burner issue for multinationals and transnationals, analyzing contracts to determine whether they meet predetermined criteria, performing legal research and predicting case outcomes,” he declared.

Olugasa, however, pointed out that AI is not here to replace lawyers, rather, it is to augment what lawyers do and free them up to take on higher-level tasks such as advising clients, negotiating deals and appearing in court, thereby being productive and doing much more in less time.

His words: “Our AI is called ‘TIMI’, which is a ChatBot for now, with more complex implementations coming shortly.. It works like a consultant that Lawyers can chat with.

“It converses with you and helps you get things done faster. It has been programmed to walk the user through the Civil Procedure Rules of Nigeria Courts.

“We are starting with the Civil Procedure Rules because from our research, as a foremost Law Reporting Company in Nigeria, we have come to realize that 48 percent of the cases in the Appellate Courts are not based on the substantive suit; but on procedural issues.

“This means that a lot of lawyers are erring on the side of procedures in Court, which is chiefly governed by the Civil Procedure Rules of the various Courts. TIMI has been developed to ensure that its users never again err on the side of the procedure.”