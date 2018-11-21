Moroccan woman 'killed lover and cooked him'

Moroccan woman 'killed lover and cooked him'
Source: BBC
Date: 21-11-2018 Time: 04:11:37:pm
Share
The woman served up her boyfriend's remains in a traditional Emirati dish like this

A Moroccan woman has been accused of killing her lover and serving up his remains to Pakistani workers in the United Arab Emirates, prosecutors say.

The woman killed her boyfriend three months ago, they say, but the crime was only recently discovered when a human tooth was found inside her blender.

She confessed to police, calling it a moment of "insanity", state-owned newspaper The National reports.

The woman, who is in her 30s, will go on trial pending an investigation.

She had been in a relationship with the victim for seven years. According to The National, she killed him after he told her he was planning to marry someone else from Morocco.

While police did not reveal how he was killed, they said his girlfriend had served up his remains as part of a traditional rice and meat dish to some Pakistani nationals working nearby.

The discovery was only made when the victim's brother went looking for him at their home in the city of Al Ain, which sits on the border with Oman. There, he found a human tooth inside a blender, the newspaper reports.

The man went on to report his brother missing to police, who carried out DNA tests on the tooth and confirmed it belonged to the victim.

According to police, the woman first told the brother she had kicked the victim out of the home. But Dubai-based Gulf News said she later collapsed and admitted the killing under police questioning.

She reportedly said she had enlisted the help of friend to help clear up her apartment after the killing.

The accused has reportedly been sent to hospital for mental health checks.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Photos: ¢100,000 stolen in daring night operation at Cape Coast supermarket
Fake body enhancement peddlers play ‘catch me if you can’ with FDA
GES orders headteachers to line pupils on street to welcome Akufo-Addo
Old Saints of 1994 commission walkway for Alma Mater

Latest Stories

Budget debate: Bawumia must appear before Parliament to debate not to nod- Ablakwa
Govt to create 5 new assemblies; Korle-Klottey and Ayawaso out of AMA
Photos: ¢100,000 stolen in daring night operation at Cape Coast supermarket
What flight attendants really wish you'd do on your next flight
Passengers asked to pay for plane repairs so they can get home
GES orders headteachers to line pupils on street to welcome Akufo-Addo
Finding out I had HIV during pregnancy changed my life for the better
American 'killed by arrow-wielding tribe'

MOST POPULAR
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big
Photos: NDC delegates elect new executives
NDC decides: Here are the winners and losers
NDC decides: The ‘big 3’ who have bowed out
NDC decides: 'Asiedu Nketia shows Koku his level' with 5,000 gap

LIFESTYLE
Finding out I had HIV during pregnancy changed my life for the better
ODD NEWS
Passengers asked to pay for plane repairs so they can get home
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook appeals against Cambridge Analytica fine
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter Yaw Agyeman
ELECTIONS
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big