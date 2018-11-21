Nigeria army officers 'killed in camp raid'

Nigeria army officers 'killed in camp raid'
Source: BBC
Date: 21-11-2018 Time: 11:11:31:pm
Share

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed more than 44 army officers, including a senior commander, in an attack on a military base in a remote village in north-eastern Nigeria, according to army sources and local media.

Driving in a convoy of gun-mounted trucks, the militants overrun the base in Maitele in Borno state near the border with Niger, they said.

Many other soldiers are reportedly missing following the attack on Sunday.

The attackers have also seized military equipment.

In a separate assault on Tuesday, reports say the militants killed at least nine civilians and abducted more than a dozen others in the village of Mammanti also in Borno state.

The Nigerian army has not officially confirmed nor denied the reports.

Boko Haram and its splinter faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) have stepped up deadly attacks in recent months on military and civilian targets in the region.

This comes as Nigeria prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections in February.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
16 best destinations to visit for a warm Christmas
Nigeria army officers 'killed in camp raid'
Woman eats only instant noodles for 3 weeks to save money; ends up in hospital
US Chief Justice rebukes Trump's Obama taunt

Latest Stories

How to apologize after a fight
Moving beyond the normalisation of football administration in Ghana
No Silicon Valley for Africa say early stage investors
Woman eats only instant noodles for 3 weeks to save money; ends up in hospital
All 4 telcos fined for failing quality of service standards
US Chief Justice rebukes Trump's Obama taunt
Nigeria army officers 'killed in camp raid'
16 best destinations to visit for a warm Christmas

MOST POPULAR
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big
Photos: NDC delegates elect new executives
NDC decides: Here are the winners and losers
NDC decides: The ‘big 3’ who have bowed out
NDC decides: 'Asiedu Nketia shows Koku his level' with 5,000 gap

LIFESTYLE
How to apologize after a fight
ODD NEWS
Woman eats only instant noodles for 3 weeks to save money; ends up in hospital
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
No Silicon Valley for Africa say early stage investors
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter Yaw Agyeman
ELECTIONS
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big