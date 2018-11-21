Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed more than 44 army officers, including a senior commander, in an attack on a military base in a remote village in north-eastern Nigeria, according to army sources and local media.
Driving in a convoy of gun-mounted trucks, the militants overrun the base in Maitele in Borno state near the border with Niger, they said.
Many other soldiers are reportedly missing following the attack on Sunday.
The attackers have also seized military equipment.
In a separate assault on Tuesday, reports say the militants killed at least nine civilians and abducted more than a dozen others in the village of Mammanti also in Borno state.
The Nigerian army has not officially confirmed nor denied the reports.
Boko Haram and its splinter faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) have stepped up deadly attacks in recent months on military and civilian targets in the region.
This comes as Nigeria prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections in February.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- US Chief Justice rebukes Trump's Obama taunt
- Nigeria army officers 'killed in camp raid'
- American 'killed by arrow-wielding tribe'
- Moroccan woman 'killed lover and cooked him'
- Trump backs Saudi Arabia despite murder
- Tanzania's army, central bank raid forex shops
- Judge halts Trump's asylum ban
- South Sudan Child bride auctioned on Facebook by family
- Brexit: DUP issues warning to May
- Kenya targets 'fish thieves' with new coastguard
- LawPavilion unveils ‘TIMI’; Nigeria’s first Artificial Intelligence legal assistant
- Chinese writer jailed for gay sex novel
- IMF says optimism in South Africa's economic recovery fading
- France's Macron: Europe must unite to prevent 'global chaos'
- Rescued migrants refuse to leave ship taking them to Libya