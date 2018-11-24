'God, I Don't Want to Die.' Journal reveals final days of American missionary killed by isolated tribe

'God, I Don't Want to Die.' Journal reveals final days of American missionary killed by isolated tribe
Source: TIME | Ciara Nugent
Date: 24-11-2018 Time: 03:11:46:pm
Share

An American Instagram adventurer and evangelist who was killed by members of an isolated tribe after trespassing on their island left behind a journal detailing his intention to convert the community to Christianity.

John Allen Chau, 26, was shot with an arrow last week on the remote North Sentinel Island in the Bay of Bengal, home to the tiny Sentinelese tribe, which for centuries has rejected all contact with the outside world. The tribe is heavily protected under Indian law, which bans all visits to North Sentinel.

“God Himself was hiding us from the Coast Guard and many patrols,” Chau wrote of his journey to the island in a diary that he left with fishermen who ferried him there. Chau’s mother later passed the pages, along with notes to his family, to The Washington Post.

“Lord, is this island Satan’s last stronghold where none have heard or even had the chance to hear your name?” he wrote in one of the pencilled diary entries.

Chau described his interactions with the tribe on several visits he had made to the island before his fatal trip.

“I hollered, ‘My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you,’” he wrote, describing some Sentinelese men as being five-foot-five and wearing yellow paste on their faces. Chau tried to speak their language and sign “worship songs” to the tribe, eliciting angry reactions, The Post reports.

Chau claimed that an arrow shot by a teenage member of the tribe had pierced the water-proof bible he was carrying. But a final note he wrote to his family suggests he had resolved to continue despite the risks. “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this but I think it’s worthwhile to declare Jesus to these people,” he wrote in his last note to his family on November 16. “God, I don’t want to die,” he added.

Towards the end of the diary, Chau asked God to forgive “any of the people on this island who try to kill me, and especially if they succeed.”

Local fishermen told police they had seen tribe members dragging Chau’s body along the beach and burying it.

Medical experts have expressed concern that the body could expose the Sentinelese, whose isolation has left them with no immunity to common modern diseases, to potentially deadly pathogens. Indian authorities believe the Sentinelese only number in the dozens.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of helping Chau reach the island.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Officer Commanding Thomas Oppong Peprah visits 66 artillery regiment
Zimbabwe's Mugabe in Singapore for medical treatment, unable to walk
Man Capital Partners investors give company 2-week ultimatum
Real Madrid thrashed by Eibar in Solari's first game as permanent boss

Latest Stories

Salah scores as Liverpool win at Watford
Asante Kotoko handed CAF Confederation Cup walkover
Man Utd held to draw by Crystal Palace
Man City stay top with dominant win at West Ham
This artist Is turning emojis into steel artifacts
'God, I don't want to die.' Journal reveals final days of American missionary killed by isolated tribe
Zimbabwe's Mugabe in Singapore for medical treatment, unable to walk
England v Australia: Slump made us stronger - Eddie Jones

MOST POPULAR
WhatsApp’s next update could cause some very embarrassing situations for sexters
Emmanuel Agyarko has died
NDC decides: Here are the winners and losers
NDC decides: The ‘big 3’ who have bowed out
Doctor turns taxi driver in Ho

LIFESTYLE
The 4 top relationship desires of men and women
ODD NEWS
Colombian town enforces curfew to protect youth from evil spirit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Hacklab Foundation launches national digital skills training program for 100,000 youth
OBITUARY
Obituary: Ohenenana Maame Afua Abrefi Prempeh
ELECTIONS
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big