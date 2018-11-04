Zimbabwean men say condoms 'too small' for them – report

Zimbabwean men say condoms 'too small' for them – report
Source: News24
Date: 04-11-2018 Time: 10:11:13:am

Men from a small Zimbabwean town have reportedly pleaded with condom manufacturers to supply them with larger condoms, saying those available in local shops were "too small for them".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, men from Mpandawana Growth Point said that they were at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, as some of the condoms often burst during sex.

The country's National Aids Council (NAC) reportedly identified Mpandawana, the largest service centre in Gutu, as a "hot spot" for new sexually transmitted diseases in Masvingo province.

In February, former health minister David Parirenyatwa challenged local manufacturers to produce condoms so as "to address concerns over the size of condoms imported from China".

'Too small'

Parirenyatwa urged manufacturers to produce condoms that were suitable for Zimbabwean men.

According to NewsDay, Parirenyatwa said at the time that the move would also save on foreign currency.

He said that young people in the southern African country complained about the size of the imported condoms, saying they were "too small".

At least 109.4 million condoms were distributed across Zimbabwe in 2016 which amounted to about 33 condoms per individual for the year, a New Zimbabwe.com report said.

This made Zimbabwe one of the five countries that exceeded the United Nations Population Funds regional mark of 30 male condoms per man per year, the report said.

Condoms were one of the key measures that government and development partners were using to fight the HIV and Aids prevalence.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem
#RoyalVisitGhana: Britain cannot walk away from Ghana’s economic challenges- Otumfuo


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

#RoyalVisitGhana: Britain cannot walk away from Ghana’s economic challenges- Otumfuo
Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem
Africa is sitting on a time bomb
Menzgold to begin paying clients; online platform to be launched Monday
Morata double gives Chelsea victory over Palace
CODEO bemoans apathy in voter exhibition exercise
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues
Man City thrash Southampton to go top again

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside'
Joy News reporter Parker assaulted by Mahama's security
Kumasi SHTS: Senior Housemaster hot for impregnating student, causing abortion
Indonesia:Boeing 737 plane with 188 passengers crashes in sea

LIFESTYLE
4 reasons you should not skip breakfast
ODD NEWS
Mexico’s “Dog Man” travels the country rescuing stray dogs
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Don’t freak out about Apple's iPhone sales numbers
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA