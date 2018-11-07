Prince Charles wades into Jollof wars

Prince Charles wades into Jollof wars
Source: BBC
Date: 07-11-2018 Time: 02:11:10:pm
Jollof is made from rice, tomatoes and spices

Prince Charles has spoken about the ongoing dispute over whose Jollof rice is best, only to side step the issue of revealing his own preference.

Speaking in Nigeria at the end of his West Africa tour, he said:

Quote Message: Having also visited The Gambia and Ghana over the past week, our visit to Nigeria may perhaps provide an invaluable opportunity to compare – if one ever dares do such a thing! – the relative merits of each country’s Jollof rice… however, for fear of sparking a diplomatic incident, I suspect I shall have to let you draw your own conclusions about which country’s Jollof we found to be the most delicious!"

The last high-profile British person to dare to talk about Jollof rice was the chef, Jamie Oliver, who at least seemed to unite West Africans in condemnation of his own recipe.

We suspect that Prince Charles was briefed about the ongoing rivalry over the traditional dish made with rice, tomatoes and spices because he was so careful not to reveal his favourite.

There has even been a song written by a Ghanaian about how much she can't stand Nigerian Jollof rice.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Should you worry if your nipples point inward?
Prince Charles wades into Jollof wars
Gov’t optimistic about landing national airline by end of year
Moving to Ghana? Here’s what you need to know

Latest Stories

AfDB to raise $800 million for ECG’s new owners
My comments were baseless, DCE retracts accusations against Newmont
Ntiamoah Foundation launches program for kindergartens in Birem North
Domestic migration raises incomes, lowers happiness - Study
Two million people in rural communities connected to internet in 2018 - Ursula
GCNet boss lauds GRA action against some freight forwarders
Gov’t optimistic about landing national airline by end of year
Prince Charles wades into Jollof wars

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
Otabil, ICGC, 13 others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Kumasi SHTS: Senior Housemaster hot for impregnating student, causing abortion
Photos: Cheerful Bagbin, Mahama, Spio, Sly at Hogbetsotso festival
Video: Rawlings grabs Rebecca Akufo-Addo at dinner with Prince Charles

LIFESTYLE
Should you worry if your nipples point inward?
ODD NEWS
82-year-old woman dies days after voting for the first time
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Player anger over Rainbow Six Siege changes
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA