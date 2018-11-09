Ethiopia police find mass grave of 200 people

Ethiopia police find mass grave of 200 people
Source: BBC
Date: 09-11-2018 Time: 11:11:17:am

Police in Ethiopia say they have discovered a mass grave with 200 bodies near the border between the Somali and Oromia regions of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced over the past year by violence there.

Local media reported that the grave was found during a probe into alleged atrocities committed by the former president of Ethiopia's Somali region.

Abdi Mohammed is awaiting trial over allegations he fuelled ethnic clashes.

A notorious regional security force known as the Liyu police is accused of carrying out killings in the area between the Somali and Oromia regions and it reported directly to the regional president.

The police are trying to identify the 200 bodies found.

Mr Mohammed was forced to resign in August and was arrested weeks later after violence broke out in the regional capital, Jijiga.

He is alleged to have overseen widespread rights abuses including torture, rape and killings during his 13-year rule.

Last month the state-linked broadcaster Fana reported that he attempted to escape police custody by climbing through a window ahead of a court appearance.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
Adentan riots: Security expert laments poor crowd control by police
I'll offer you education, not money to vote for me - Goosie to NDC delegates
Edward Asomani appointed Executive Director of Danquah Institute

Latest Stories

KNUST impasse: Asantehene's intervention timely
Edward Asomani appointed Executive Director of Danquah Institute
A common struggle:  How I battled depression after marriage
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
I'll offer you education, not money to vote for me - Goosie to NDC delegates
Adentan riots: Security expert laments poor crowd control by police
Exclusive: Pires backs Henry to overcome difficult start at Monaco
Michelle Obama: I'll never forgive Trump for putting my family in danger

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
Otabil, ICGC, 13 others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Fresh fatality fuels fiery fury on Adentan highway
Ghanaian students in Italy lose scholarships over massive visa fraud
Photos: Cheerful Bagbin, Mahama, Spio, Sly at Hogbetsotso festival
LIFESTYLE
11 things to know when planning a wedding
ODD NEWS
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
China unveils AI news presenter
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA