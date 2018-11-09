Michelle Obama: I'll never forgive Trump for putting my family in danger

Michelle Obama: I'll never forgive Trump for putting my family in danger
Source: CNN
Date: 09-11-2018 Time: 03:11:34:pm

Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her dislike of President Donald Trump — as well as personal details of her life before and during her time in the White House — in her highly anticipated memoir, "Becoming," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Obama says she would "never forgive" Trump for the rumors he spread questioning the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's American birth certificate, which she said threatened her family's safety.

"The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks," she writes, according to the Post, which obtained an early copy of the book. It will be released next Tuesday.

"What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?," she adds. "Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him."

Obama also recounts how her "body buzzed with fury" after hearing Trump's candid lewd comments about grabbing women.

"It was an expression of hatred that had generally been kept out of polite company, but still lived in the marrow of our supposedly enlightened society — alive and accepted enough that someone like Donald Trump could afford to be cavalier about it," she writes, according to the Post.

Obama also describes her private struggles and triumphs in the book, including her romance with her husband, their difficulties having children — including a miscarriage and that their daughters were conceived through in vitro fertilization — and her work to make the Office of the First Lady her own, the Post reports.

Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind the television shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," praised the memoir as trailblazing yet relatable.

"I don't think anybody will be necessarily prepared to read a memoir like this — especially coming from a first lady," Rhimes told the Post, having read an advance copy of "Becoming."

"I was very surprised, pleasantly surprised, by the level of candor and the level at which she opened herself up," she added. "I love the honesty and the humor and the beauty with which she addressed the romance of her marriage and the tribulations of her marriage and motherhood, and all of those things that we as women all can relate to."

Obama also reiterates that politics isn't for her, alluding to her previous dismissal of a potential 2020 presidential run.

"I've never been a fan of politics, and my experience over the last ten years has done little to change that," she writes according to the Post. "I continue to be put off by the nastiness."

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
Adentan riots: Security expert laments poor crowd control by police
I'll offer you education, not money to vote for me - Goosie to NDC delegates
Edward Asomani appointed Executive Director of Danquah Institute

Latest Stories

KNUST impasse: Asantehene's intervention timely
Edward Asomani appointed Executive Director of Danquah Institute
A common struggle:  How I battled depression after marriage
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
I'll offer you education, not money to vote for me - Goosie to NDC delegates
Adentan riots: Security expert laments poor crowd control by police
Exclusive: Pires backs Henry to overcome difficult start at Monaco
Michelle Obama: I'll never forgive Trump for putting my family in danger

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
Otabil, ICGC, 13 others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Fresh fatality fuels fiery fury on Adentan highway
Ghanaian students in Italy lose scholarships over massive visa fraud
Photos: Cheerful Bagbin, Mahama, Spio, Sly at Hogbetsotso festival
LIFESTYLE
11 things to know when planning a wedding
ODD NEWS
One of these eggs is real, the other is a painting. Can you tell which is which?
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
China unveils AI news presenter
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA