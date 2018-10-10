Top Kenyan news anchor to be charged with murder

Top Kenyan news anchor to be charged with murder
Source: capitalfm.co.ke
Date: 10-10-2018 Time: 02:10:05:am
Jacque Maribe

 NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered criminal charges against TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie over the murder of Monica Kimani.

DPP Noordin Haji says there is sufficient evidence to warrant charges against the two.

“I have independently reviewed the evidence so far on record and I’m satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution against the following individuals (Maribe and Jowie) for the offense of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” he said.

Haji said that he came to the decision after reviewing a copy of the police file forwarded to him by a team of prosecutors investigating the killing.

“I have therefore directed that they be immediately be arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly,” he stated.

Monica was killed in her apartment in Kilimani on the night of September 19 on arrival from Juba, South Sudan where she operated their family business.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police indicated that they are following crucial leads that may lead to identification of the second suspect whom they believe was with Jowie on the night of the murder.

Monica was killed in her Apartment in Milimani on the night of September 20, on arrival from Juba, South Sudan where she operated their family business/FILE

Multiple witnesses have since affirmed to detectives that Jowie was at Monica’s apartment in Kilimani on the night she was killed.

Detectives have also established that Jowie, who was wearing a kanzu, used an ID card belonging to a security guard to gain entry to the apartments at Lamuria Gardens.

Jowie was using Maribe’s car on that night and according to images captured on CCTV cameras, he was not alone/FILE

The guard who has since been questioned said his ID card went missing at a construction site a few days before Monica was killed. 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
The Death Penalty; an inhumane and ineffective way to deal with serious crime
Accused husband, worried wife: Sex scandal and HIV/Aids scare hit Obuasi school
Gov’t advised to scrap one district, one factory promise


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Accused husband, worried wife: Sex scandal and HIV/Aids scare hit Obuasi school
Gov’t advised to scrap one district, one factory promise
The Death Penalty; an inhumane and ineffective way to deal with serious crime
Bulgarian TV presenter raped and killed
Top Kenyan news anchor to be charged with murder
A kiss from a dog nearly killed me
Teacher says hotel kicked her family out for getting ready too early
What divorced women wish they had done differently in their marriages

MOST POPULAR
WHO KILLED THE JUDGES: Bodies burnt because Justice Cecilia refused to die – Baako reveals
Photo of the Week: Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security
George Quaye resigns from Menzgold
Allah knows best – Bride-turned-widow in 24 hours breaks silence
Video: MP whisked to safety as NPP vigilante group strikes again
LIFESTYLE
A kiss from a dog nearly killed me
ODD NEWS
Teacher says hotel kicked her family out for getting ready too early
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Google Pixel 3 phones launch during privacy storm
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Ghanaians in UK begin registration ahead of 2020 election plans