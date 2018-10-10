Top Kenyan news anchor to be charged with murder

Jacque Maribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered criminal charges against TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie over the murder of Monica Kimani.

DPP Noordin Haji says there is sufficient evidence to warrant charges against the two.

“I have independently reviewed the evidence so far on record and I’m satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution against the following individuals (Maribe and Jowie) for the offense of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” he said.

Haji said that he came to the decision after reviewing a copy of the police file forwarded to him by a team of prosecutors investigating the killing.

“I have therefore directed that they be immediately be arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly,” he stated.

Monica was killed in her apartment in Kilimani on the night of September 19 on arrival from Juba, South Sudan where she operated their family business.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police indicated that they are following crucial leads that may lead to identification of the second suspect whom they believe was with Jowie on the night of the murder.

Monica was killed in her Apartment in Milimani on the night of September 20, on arrival from Juba, South Sudan where she operated their family business/FILE

Multiple witnesses have since affirmed to detectives that Jowie was at Monica’s apartment in Kilimani on the night she was killed.

Detectives have also established that Jowie, who was wearing a kanzu, used an ID card belonging to a security guard to gain entry to the apartments at Lamuria Gardens.

Jowie was using Maribe’s car on that night and according to images captured on CCTV cameras, he was not alone/FILE

The guard who has since been questioned said his ID card went missing at a construction site a few days before Monica was killed.