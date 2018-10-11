'Africa's youngest' billionaire kidnapped

'Africa's youngest' billionaire kidnapped
Source: BBC
Date: 11-10-2018 Time: 03:10:10:pm
Mohammed Dewji

East Africa’s richest man, said to be Africa’s youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, 43, has been kidnapped in Dar es Salaam, police say.

Mr Dewji, who is a fitness enthusiast, was kidnapped by four masked men outside a swanky hotel gym in an affluent neighbourhood of Tanzania's commercial capital, where he was going for his routine morning workout.

According to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, two of the attackers are believed to be foreign nationals.

He also said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive for the kidnapping and where they are keeping the businessman.

Environment Minister January Makamba, a friend of Mr Dewji, tweeted that he had spoken to Mr Dewji’s father and the family confirmed that he had been kidnapped.

Mr Dewji, locally known as Mo, is credited with turning his family business from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a multi-billion dollar pan-African conglomerate.

Forbes estimates that he is worth $1.5bn (£980m).

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
‘UNCTAD admits it made an error’ – Bawumia’s spokesperson alleges
Mahama denies diverting $300m Pwalugu dam funds
IMF cuts Ghana’s GDP growth to 6.3%
Power agreements: Minority rebuts Akufo-Addo's $7billion savings claim


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

IMF appoints Dr Albert Touna Mama as Resident Rep. to Ghana
Protecting the public purse - travel bans, travel guidelines and the Bawumias
Ghana Post, GRA digitize customs evaluation, duty payment system
Akufo-Addo ‘disturbed’ by Accra Mall accident
Mahama denies diverting $300m Pwalugu dam funds
IMF cuts Ghana’s GDP growth to 6.3%
Too much focus on sex abuse stories, not enough on the victim - Expert
‘UNCTAD admits it made an error’ – Bawumia’s spokesperson alleges

MOST POPULAR
WHO KILLED THE JUDGES: Bodies burnt because Justice Cecilia refused to die – Baako reveals
George Quaye resigns from Menzgold
Allah knows best – Bride-turned-widow in 24 hours breaks silence
Accused husband, worried wife: Sex scandal and HIV/Aids scare hit Obuasi school
Video: Keep quiet; you’ll soon be irrelevant – Sarkodie ‘disses’ Shatta Wale

LIFESTYLE
International Day of the Girl Child: Gov’t urged to scrap 20% import tax on sanitary pads
ODD NEWS
Obese dog loses more than 3kg after joining a fat club for pets
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia 7 Plus serves first slice of Androin 9 Pie
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Ghanaians in UK begin registration ahead of 2020 election plans