Greek road inferno 'kills 11 migrants'

Greek road inferno 'kills 11 migrants'
Source: BBC
Date: 13-10-2018 Time: 04:10:45:pm

Eleven people thought to be migrants have died after their vehicle and a lorry collided head-on in northern Greece.

Both the car and the lorry burst into flames but the lorry driver managed to escape without serious injuries.

The car was heading to the city of Thessaloniki and the lorry was travelling to Kavala when the crash occurred early on Saturday.

Police said the car had previously been used for migrant smuggling.

Greece had been the frontline of the migrant arrivals, hitting a peak of more than one million from Turkey in 2015.

But the flow of irregular migrants fell dramatically after the EU and Turkey signed an agreement to send back to Turkey migrants who did not apply for asylum or whose claim was rejected.

Police said the car in question had failed to stop when officers tried to pull it over for a check earlier on Saturday.

The nationalities of the victims was not immediately known.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Couple buys first copy of Shatta Wale’s album for ¢150,000


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Video: Couple buys first copy of Shatta Wale’s album for ¢150,000
Manasseh picks topmost award at WAMECA; Multimedia sweeps others
Depay, Van Dijk lead Netherlands past struggling Germany in Nations League
2019 AFCON qualifiers: Ighalo hits hat-trick for Nigeria, South Africa achieve record win
Gibraltar win competitive match for first time after wrong anthem played
Multimedia's 5 up for honours in WAMECA
Open up and let’s help propagate your good works – Oppong-Nkrumah to State CEOs
Teacher dead; students injured in Odumase accident

MOST POPULAR
Accused husband, worried wife: Sex scandal and HIV/Aids scare hit Obuasi school
Video: Keep quiet; you’ll soon be irrelevant – Sarkodie ‘disses’ Shatta Wale
Video: MP whisked to safety as NPP vigilante group strikes again
Photos: ‘Billy’ Akufo-Addo meets 1962 classmates in London
6 arrested over murder of EFFISCO final year student
LIFESTYLE
7 Signs You're Too Hard on Yourself
ODD NEWS
Chinese restaurant under investigation for charging $58,000 for dinner
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Take me to your leader! MPs to quiz robot
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Ghanaians in UK begin registration ahead of 2020 election plans